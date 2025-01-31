These prices could climb within days if Trump slaps tariffs on Canada and Mexico

These prices could climb within days if Trump slaps tariffs on Canada and Mexico
(Westend61/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada that are set to take effect could hike the price of a gallon of gasoline for some drivers by as much as 70 cents and send grocery bills climbing, experts told ABC News.

The Trump administration this week reiterated plans to slap 25% tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1. Those countries make up two of the three largest U.S. trading partners, government data shows.

Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said. The policy could raise prices for an array of products ranging from tomatoes to tequila to auto parts.

“The scary thing is the list of products is very, very long,” said Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University.

The price impact remains unclear, however, since businesses within the supply chain could opt to take on some or all of the tax burden, some experts added, noting the tariffs may not take effect at all since Trump has previously used them as a source of leverage in international negotiations.

In response to ABC News’ request for comment, a White House spokesperson touted Trump’s previous economic policies, including tariffs.

“In his first administration, President Trump instituted an America First economic agenda of tariffs, tax cuts, deregulation, and an unleashing of American energy that resulted in historic job, wage, and investment growth with no inflation. In his second administration, President Trump will again use tariffs to level the playing field and usher in a new era of growth and prosperity for American industry and workers,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told ABC News.

Here’s what to know about which products could see price increases as result of the tariffs, according to experts:

Gas

Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.

Those imports come primarily from Canada, which sends crude oil to U.S. refineries built specifically to process the crude and redistribute it as car-ready gasoline, Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

Gasoline that originates as Canadian crude reaches customers in the upper Midwest as well as some along the East and West coasts, Fitzgerald said. For those drivers, he added, prices could rise between 40 and 70 cents per gallon of gasoline.

“You could definitely be looking at 50 cent-a-gallon increases in a lot of parts of the country,” Fitzgerald added, noting that the effects would be limited to the regions that rely on imported crude.

The tariff-related price increase may combine with a seasonal price hike set to take effect within weeks, since demand for gas typically grows as travel picks up in the warmer spring weather, experts said.

That seasonal price impact could add another 30 cents per gallon, putting the total increase in gasoline prices at $1 per gallon if the tariffs remain in place at the onset of spring, Fitzgerald said.

Tomatoes and Avocados

The U.S. imported $38.5 billion in agricultural goods from Mexico in 2023, making it the top recipient of such products, U.S Department of Agriculture data showed. Those imports include more than $3 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mexican imports account for a large share of some fruits and vegetables routinely eaten by Americans.

Roughly 90% of avocados eaten in the U.S. last year originated in Mexico, USDA data showed. Other products with a high concentration of Mexican imports include tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapenos, limes and mangos, Miller said.

It would be difficult for the U.S. to replace those goods with domestic production or an alternative supplier, making it likely that prices would rise significantly if the tariffs take effect, he added.

“You’d certainly expect to see an impact on prices,” Miller said.

The U.S. also imports large quantities of beer, tequila and other alcoholic beverages from Mexico, experts said. In 2022, the U.S. imported about $26 billion worth of alcoholic drinks from Mexico, according to the USDA.

“Don’t forget all that beer we import from Mexico,” Miller said.

Cars and auto parts

Carmakers and consumers depend on the auto industry’s deep ties to Canada and Mexico, making tariffs a threat to prices, experts said.

Mexico and Canada make up the top two U.S. trading partners for both finished motor vehicles and car parts, according to a Cato Institute analysis of data from the U.S. International Trade Commission.

In 2023, Canada and Mexico accounted for nearly $120 billion worth of U.S. motor vehicle imports, which totaled about 47% of all such vehicles imported that year. Canada and Mexico made up nearly the same share of auto parts imports that year, the Cato Institute analysis showed.

“The operations of auto companies on both sides of the border will be hugely affected by these tariffs,” Robert Lawrence, a professor of trade and investment at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, told ABC News.

Netflix raises prices for all US plans. Here's what to know
Netflix raises prices for all US plans. Here’s what to know
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Shares of Netflix soared 12% in early trading on Wednesday, just hours after the streaming giant announced price increases set to impact all of the company’s U.S. subscribers.

The standard monthly subscription without advertisements will climb from $15.49 to $17.99, and a standard monthly subscription with ads will increase one dollar to $7.99, Netflix said.

The price hikes arrived alongside a stellar earnings report that showed the largest subscriber gains over a three-month period since the company’s founding more than a quarter-century ago.

Netflix added 19 million subscribers over the last quarter of 2024, vaulting the company to 302 million subscribers worldwide. Revenue jumped 16% over the final three months of 2024 compared to a year earlier, topping $10 billion in a single quarter for the first time.

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” Netflix said in a letter to investors.

The second season of hit show “Squid Game” helped propel the subscriber bounce, Netflix said, noting that the series is on pace to be the most-watched season of original programming in the company’s history.

Netflix also found success in the latter part of 2024 with the holiday movie “Carry On” and a live boxing match between influencer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, the company said.

“It’s great that all these big swings worked very well in the quarter,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

The price hikes at Netflix follow a string of price jumps imposed by competitors last year.

In August, Disney announced price increases for streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ that amounted to hikes of between $1 or $2 for each platform. Two months earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max increased prices for its ad-free membership by $1 per month. (Disney is the parent company of ABC News.)

Stock analysts lauded Netflix in memos to clients on Wednesday.

In a note shared with ABC News, Bank of America Global Research described the earnings report as “very strong.”

Tigress Financial, a New York City-based advisory firm, said Netflix’s performance foretells further increases in the company’s share price.

“The incredible power of its subscriber growth and subscriber base will continue to drive further gains in the stock,” Tigress Financial wrote in a letter shared with ABC News.

Netflix led all studios with 36 nominations for the Golden Globes, which took place earlier this month. “Emilia Pérez,” a film starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, won four awards, including best motion picture – musical or comedy.

Speaking to investors on Tuesday, Sarandos said the wildfires in Los Angeles would not delay the company’s releases this year or reduce anticipated revenue.

“No meaningful delays in the delivery of the projects and no meaningful impact to the cash in 2025, but very meaningful disruption in people’s lives,” Sarandos said.

“So, our goal is to keep everything on schedule safely, be mindful of folks who need time to work through the challenges of the fires, including, in some cases, loss of life and home. But this industry has been through a really tough couple of years, starting with COVID, going into the strikes, and now this,” Sarandos added.

Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion, Alex Jones says
Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion, Alex Jones says
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A bankruptcy judge rejected the sale of Infowars to The Onion, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said during his podcast on Tuesday.

“We are deeply disappointed in today’s decision but The Onion will continue to seek a resolution that helps the Sandy Hook families receive a positive outcome for the horror they endured,” The Onion CEO Ben Collins said on social media.

“We will also continue to seek a path towards purchasing InfoWars in the coming weeks,” Collins’ statement continued.

Jones accused The Onion and Sandy Hook Elementary School families of “collusive bidding” and asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt the sale of his Infowars platform in November.

Jones, who defamed the Sandy Hook families by calling the 2012 massacre a hoax and the parents of the 20 first graders actors, called The Onion’s winning $1.75 million bid “sheer nonsense” because it’s half of what the losing bidder offered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Trump may try to reverse TikTok ban. Here's how he could.
Trump may try to reverse TikTok ban. Here’s how he could.
Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Social media platform TikTok is hurtling toward a U.S. ban that could upend its business and frustrate more than 150 million American users — unless President-elect Donald Trump finds a way to reverse the policy.

Trump, who boasts 14 million followers on TikTok, voiced opposition to the ban earlier this year. The policy, which orders TikTok to find a U.S. parent company or face a ban, is set to take effect on Jan. 19, a day before Trump’s inauguration.

An effort to eliminate the ban may present formidable political challenges and legal hurdles, experts told ABC News. The outcome could depend on support from an array of major institutions ranging from Congress and the Supreme Court to tech giants like Google and Oracle, they added.

The China-owned app has faced growing scrutiny from government officials over fears that user data could fall into the possession of the Chinese government and the app could be weaponized by China to spread misinformation.

There is little evidence that TikTok has shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government or that the Chinese government has asked the app to do so, cybersecurity experts previously told ABC News.

TikTok did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did Trump’s transition team.

The president is expected to try to stop the ban of TikTok after he takes office, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his views on the matter.

Here’s what to know about the different ways that Trump could try to stop the TikTok ban, according to experts:

Push Congress to repeal the TikTok ban

The most straightforward way to reverse the policy would be a repeal of the law that enacted the ban in the first place, experts told ABC News.

A repeal would require passage in both houses of Congress, landing the measure on Trump’s desk for his signature.

“The easiest way is to ask Congress to reverse the ban,” Anupam Chander, a professor of law and technology at Georgetown University, told ABC News. But, he added, it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Congress voted in favor of the ban only seven months ago. In the House of Representatives, the ban passed by an overwhelming margin of 352-65. In the Senate, 79 members voted in favor of the measure, while 18 opposed and 3 abstained.

A repeal effort carries political risks for Trump, since it could be perceived as conciliatory toward China, in contrast with the adversarial tone voiced by Trump on the campaign trail, James Lewis, a data security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told ABC News.

“It’s a political problem,” Lewis said, noting that Trump could soften potential backlash by seeking a reform of the law rather than an outright repeal.

Trump may not need Congress to repeal the ban. A lawsuit against the ban brought by TikTok on First Amendment grounds currently stands before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Experts who spoke to ABC News said they expect the court to rule against TikTok, but the company could then appeal, potentially sending the case to the Supreme Court before the ban takes effect. The Supreme Court may determine that the legal challenge holds sufficient merit to delay implementation of the ban, leading ultimately to a rejection of the law.

“The Supreme Court may want a crack at this,” Alan Rozenshtein, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who focuses on the First Amendment, told ABC News.

Refuse to enforce the TikTok ban

Instead of repealing the law or counting on court intervention, Trump could try to prevent the Justice Department from enforcing the measure, experts said.

The law orders distributors like Apple and Google to stop offering the social media platform in their app stores, and it requires cloud service providers like Oracle to withhold the infrastructure necessary for TikTok to operate.

Companies that violate the law risk a penalty of $5,000 for each user who accesses TikTok. “That adds up,” Rozenshtein said.

In theory, Trump’s Justice Department could opt against enforcement of the law, reassuring the likes of Apple and Oracle that the companies would not face prosecution in the event of a violation, experts said.

Along similar lines, the Trump administration could take up an interpretation of the ban that affords it wide latitude in finding that TikTok has complied with a requirement that it divest from parent company ByteDance, experts said.

In other words, even if TikTok has made little effort to comply with the law, the Trump administration could attempt a reading of the measure that finds the company has met the threshold necessary to avoid a ban, Rozenshtein said.

If Trump opts against enforcement, the move could still prove insufficient. Companies like Apple and Oracle may decide to comply with the ban anyway, since they could face legal risk if the Trump administration reverses its approach, Rozenshtein added.

“Trump is mercurial,” Rozenshtein said. “If you are Apple’s general counsel, do you really want this hanging over you?”

Help TikTok find a U.S. buyer

Finally, Trump could try to find a U.S. buyer for TikTok, allowing the platform to avoid a ban. This approach may appeal to Trump’s self-image as a business dealmaker, but time is running short for such a significant business transaction and TikTok has shown little appetite for it, experts said.

The law allows for a 90-day extension of the deadline for a TikTok sale, as long as the company is advancing toward an agreement. Under such a scenario, the deadline would move back to April, providing Trump with additional time.

“It’s possible that he’ll try to force TikTok to come to some kind of deal with American buyers,” Lewis said. “It’s not likely. TikTok will hold out as long as they can.”

China has signaled opposition to the sale of TikTok to a U.S. company, The Wall Street Journal reported in March.

Alternatively, Trump could seek a compromise measure in Congress that affords him additional time and wider latitude to establish a U.S.-based operation for TikTok, experts said. Or the Trump administration could offer up an interpretation of the law that gives it space to strike a compromise with TikTok.

TikTok previously proposed a solution called “Project Texas,” in which the company would keep all data on U.S. users within the country through a partnership with Oracle. When TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress last year, several members raised concern about a potential lack of third-party oversight in such an arrangement.

Trump could seek to assuage the concerns of members of Congress while reaching terms satisfactory to TikTok, Chander said.

“Trump may be able to do things that reassure the American people that the app is safe, and that it is bringing a lot of the programming here to U.S. soil,” Chander said.

