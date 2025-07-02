These Senate changes to Trump’s agenda bill could be sticking points in House

These Senate changes to Trump’s agenda bill could be sticking points in House
(WASHINGTON) — All eyes are now on the House after the Senate narrowly passed a major tax cut and spending bill that is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

A key test vote is expected in the House on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if it will pass given divisions within the GOP. Several House Republicans were spotted at the White House to meet with President Trump, who is ramping up pressure on lawmakers to get the bill to his desk.

But several changes made by the Senate to the bill passed by the House back in May could become sticking points.

Medicaid provisions

The Senate made even deeper cuts and other changes to Medicaid, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimating 11.8 million Americans could lose their health insurance over the next decade as a result. That’s roughly three million more people than the CBO estimate for the House bill.

The Senate kept many of the new work requirements for Medicaid that the House approved, but significantly altered the Medicaid provider tax that states use to secure more federal funding for the health program.

That became a point of contention among some Senate Republicans, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Maine’s Susan Collins, who both voted against the Senate bill.

Already, some House Republicans have voiced similar concern.

Rep. David Valadao, a moderate California Republican, said he would vote no on the Trump bill unless the Senate stuck to the exact Medicaid provisions in the House-passed bill.

“I support the reasonable provisions in H.R. 1 that protect Medicaid’s long-term viability and ensure the program continues to serve our most vulnerable, but I will not support a final bill that eliminates vital funding streams our hospitals rely on, including provider taxes and state directed payments, or any provisions that punish expansion states,” Valadao said in a statement.

Deficit and debt limit

The CBO estimated the Senate bill would add roughly $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years — about $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House.

The Senate version also includes a $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling, significantly higher than the $4 trillion hike approved by the lower chamber.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, on Tuesday said the “overall deficit number is not good” and that he was not “inclined” to support the Senate bill.

Rep. Andy Harris, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said the House should take more time to work through the Senate bill and find a compromise.

“The Senate bill moved way far away from the House bill, added $750 billion to an already large deficit and debt,” Harris said on CNBC on Wednesday morning, adding more the deficit is “probably not a good idea.”

Other changes

Other Republican hardliners are taking issue with various portions of the House bill that were taken out by the Senate parliamentarian, who is responsible for ensuring provisions abide by the Byrd Rule and reconciliation process.

Some of the items taken out of the House bill include language that would have repealed some Biden-era rules on clean energy and electric vehicles.

The Senate version of the bill also phases out solar energy tax credits that were part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act at a slower rate than the House version.

“Many Senators thought they were voting for a bill that would end the Green New Scam,” Rep. Keith Self, a Texas Republican, wrote on X. “Turns out, a last-minute paragraph inserted by lobbyists and agreed to by leadership does the exact opposite. What else is lurking in this bill? And why is the House being pressured to vote on it with less than 24 hours to review?”

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, said he wanted to push an amendment to replace the Senate text with the House bill.

“I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE. That’s why I just filed an amendment to delete their dud and replace it with the strong House bill we passed weeks ago,” Ogles wrote on X. “The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions — all at the behest of an unelected parliamentarian.”

A big hurdle for House Republicans when they first took up Trump’s domestic policy bill was SALT, the State and Local Tax deduction.

The House ultimately decided on a $40,000 cap and $500,000 income limit would increase by 1 percent through 2033. The Senate version, however, would keep the cap on state and local tax deductions at $40,000 for married couple who make less than $500,000 per year, but the cap drops down to $10,000 after five years in 2029.

“I think SALT got worse,” Rep. Roy told reporters after the Senate passed the bill.

ABC News’ Mariam Khan, Lauren Peller, Joh Parkinson, Allison Pecorin and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Trump responds to Boulder attack in social media post, seizes on suspect’s immigration status
(BOULDER, Colo.) — President Donald Trump on Monday responded for the first time to the attack against a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, seizing on the that the suspect was in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.

“Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.

Eight people were injured on Sunday in what the FBI is calling an “act of terror.” Boulder police said the motive for the attack still has not been established.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” while throwing a “makeshift flamethrower” at a demonstration to raise awareness about the remaining hostages in Gaza, according to authorities.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents. He allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.”

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said Soliman is in the U.S. illegally. He entered the country on a B2 visa, which is typically a tourism visa, in August 2022 and in September 2022 applied for asylum. The B2 visa expired in February 2023.

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

Trump sought to cast blame over Soliman’s immigration status on former President Joe Biden, criticizing his predecessor’s policies and saying “he must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a similar argument on Monday as she took some questions from reporters outside the White House.

Leavitt said the suspect was “foolishly given a tourism visa” by the previous administration.

“These individuals are going to be deported, and we’re not going to tolerate such violence in our country,” Leavitt said.

While Trump seized on the fact that the alleged attacker was in the country illegally, the president did not mention antisemitism in his statement.

Though a White House senior official said Trump was briefed on Sunday, his first public comments came nearly 24 hours after the attack.

Leavitt, in her gaggle with reporters, was asked for the administration message to the Jewish community.

“We have seen two horrific cases of anti-semitic violence in our country in the last two weeks, and it is unacceptable to this president and this White House,” she said. “And rest assured to all Jewish Americans across our great country, this president has your back and he’s not going to allow anyone to take part in violent terrorism, acts of terrorism, in our country.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also released a statement Monday in which she condemned “vile anti-Semitic violence.”

“The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world,” Bondi said.

Hegseth announces USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday the USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed the USNS Oscar V. Peterson, after he ordered the Navy to strike the name of the pioneering gay rights activist from the ship.

Hegseth made the announcement in a video posted to X.

“We are taking the politics out of ship naming,” Hegseth said. “We’re not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration. Instead, we’re renaming the ship after a United States Navy Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, as it should be.”

Peterson, Hegseth said, was a chief watertender who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during an attack on the USS Neosho by Japanese bombers during the Battle of Coral Sea in 1942.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

House GOP works to get bill to advance Trump’s agenda back on track
(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are working to get their mega-bill encompassing Trump’s legislative agenda back on track Friday morning — a day after hard-liners in the party signaled that they would derail it over concerns that it adds to a bloated national debt.

The GOP holdouts could complicate advancing the package out of the House Budget Committee as it convenes Friday morning.

Republican Reps. Ralph Norman, Chip Roy and Andrew Clyde are expected to vote against the tax and budget measure, leaving Republicans with only two votes they can lose.

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen, who appeared skeptical on Thursday, said on social media that “we have a duty to know the true cost of this legislation before advancing it. If we are to operate in truth, we must have true numbers — even if that means taking some more time to obtain that truth.”

They are also working to strike a consensus on the SALT caps — the amount of state and local taxes that can be written off on federal tax returns — as moderates draw a red line opposing the proposed $30,000 cap on those deductions.

The vote is yet another test of Speaker Mike Johnson’s speakership as he works to placate the hard-liners and unify the factions of his conference.

On Thursday, Johnson spoke with the holdouts and said budget negotiations are still ongoing.

“Keep this thing moving forward,” he said of the more than 1,000-page mega-bill.

Johnson said Friday that he is keeping President Donald Trump up to date with the latest developments with the massive package and that the president is excited about the House’s “forward progress.” Johnson said he has not asked Trump for help whipping hard-liners in support of the bill.

