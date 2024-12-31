‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

‘Yellowstone’ stars gearing up for show’s fifth season return on Sunday
(L-R) Reilly, Hauser – Paramount Network

One of the biggest shows on TV finally makes its anticipated return on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, when Yellowstone rides on. 

The show had been on a nearly two-year hiatus, and after rumored static between producers and lead Kevin Costner — which he denies — and the dual Hollywood strikes, the drama’s stars tell ABC Audio they were eager to get back in the saddle. 

“[F]or us to go back to work, it felt like we had a gift in our hands,” expresses Kelly Reilly, who plays fiery Beth Dutton. “We wanted to make it as special and to be a gratitude to be back in work, and to be back together with each other, with this crew in this beautiful landscape. You don’t want to take that for granted. And this year especially, we felt that.”

Luke Grimes, who plays Beth’s brother Kacee agreed, saying, ” … [C]oming back from the long break, you know, everyone was super excited, but also knowing that this is the end, and this is the last season, sort of gave it some weight that it didn’t have in seasons past.”

Cole Hauser, who plays Beth’s husband Rip Wheeler, is grateful Rip and Beth have such a loyal fanbase — some of whom have named their baby boys Rip in his honor. “[A]s an actor, your intention is to affect people,” he says. “And certainly I believe that Kelly and I have done that.”

Kelsey Asbille, who portrays Kacee’s wife Monica Dutton, teases fans of the remaining episodes, “I think we we set out to accomplish what we did in season one, which is really [discovering] what the Dutton legacy means.”

Hauser says of the story’s conclusion, “It’s not what you expect.”

“And even when you think you know what’s happening, you don’t,” Reilly continues. 

Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Photo: Rob Lewine

On Thursday evening at the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles, a collection of television shows will be hailed for their ability to “inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman will host the Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society’s Sentinel Awards show.

Honored this year will be ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.

I love the idea of shows that deal with the conversation of the most pressing issues that we’re dealing with in our culture,” Newman tells ABC Audio. “And all of these shows present it in a way that is the most palatable way imaginable, which is comedy, which is also exactly what Norman Lear did.”

The performer is also celebrating dual 50th anniversaries this year: The Groundlings comedy troupe in which she was an original member and Saturday Night Live, which had its first show on Oct. 11, 1975. 

Newman was on the show until 1980’s season. She said it took some time to realize SNL‘s significance: “I think subsequent years, when it was clear that it was going to be an institution and that each year, with each successive cast … it always moved the tone and voice and style of comedy forward.”

The show’s first-ever episode is the basis of Jason Reitman‘s film Saturday Night, for which she was extensively interviewed. Emily Fairn plays Newman. “I loved the movie,” Newman gushes, calling it “incredibly entertaining and exciting.”  

The movie plays out in real time, ending with Cory Michael Smith, playing Chevy Chase, saying, “Live from New York: It’s Saturday Night!” — which Newman said brought her to tears.

LL Cool J, Victoria Monét, Ice-T and more pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones
LL Cool J, Victoria Monét, Ice-T and more pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

The death of Grammy-winning producer Quincy Jones has been met with tributes from many, including LL Cool J, Colman Domingo and Victoria Monét.

“You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom,” LL wrote. “Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”

Colman recalled the first time he met Quincy. “He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater,” Colman shared on X. “I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound.”

In Victoria’s post, she wrote that Quincy was “one of my biggest inspirations!” She added, “Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph also honored Quincy, praising him for “a life well lived.” Actor Robert David said he’s devastated by the news of Quincy’s death, remembering him for his “Genius , Heart , Talent , Inspiration , Support , Encouragement.”

Others who paid homage to Quincy and his contributions to art include Ice-Tscreenwriter Reginald Hudlin, Hill HarperDarius Rucker, The Weeknd and Nile Rodgers.

Quincy died Sunday at age 91. His publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed the news.

