“They say it takes a village to raise a killer”: ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ prequel series drops ’90s-era teaser

Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+ with Showtime has dropped a teaser to Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series based on the hit avenging serial killer series that starred Michael C. Hall

À la Young Sheldon — but far darker — Hall will serve as a narrator of the show, which serves as an origin story with Patrick Gibson playing the younger version of Dexter Morgan.

“I’m a killer but I wasn’t born this way; I was made,” Hall intones. “I was made by my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer.”

Among those are Christian Slater as Dexter’s dad, who helps him adopt “a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.”

The ’90s-set series sees the younger Dexter interning in the forensics department of the Miami Metro Police Department — a gig the adult Dexter kept, which helped keep the police off his trail as he dispatched all manner of bad people over the original show’s eight-season run that ended in 2013.

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Patrick DempseyChristina Milian and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It debuts on Dec. 13 for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime. 

For Showtime subscribers, the series launches on Dec. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital
Searchlight Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Poor Things director Yorgos LanthimosKinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Searchlight Pictures “triptych fable” reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film’s Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.

The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.

According to the studio, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film debuted in theaters on June 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Desi Lydic on hosting ‘The Daily Show’ and Jon Stewart’s return
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Desi Lydic is back hosting The Daily Show, and it’s been a pretty good summer for the first-year anchor. She scored her first Emmy nomination as part of the revolving hosting team for the nightly Comedy Central news/satire series, one of several hosts who share time at the desk: Jon Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Dulce Sloan, Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper.

However, Lydic tells ABC Audio that unlike The Morning Show, there’s no jockeying for power behind the scenes, even though “it would probably make for a more exciting, dramatic office energy.”

“I think a lot of us are really grateful that we get to pass it off back and forth, because it allows us to see our families and have a little bit of time to decompress in a wild news environment.”

Lydic recalls being really nervous before hosting her first show, and then things went horribly wrong.

“I look into the prompter and the teleprompter was reversed. … It was just this wacky glitch that had never happened in the history of the show since I had been there,” she shares. “And I said, ‘Welcome to The Daily Show, I’m Desi Lydic. We’re going to have to do this all over again, because our prompter is flipped.'”

Lydic says she and the other correspondents were “over the moon” when Jon Stewart returned to the desk, adding, “It feels like dad went out for cigarettes, and he did come back, which rarely happens.”

He also reminded them that it’s a comedy show and that they should “just try to make the smartest, funniest shows every day that you possibly can.”

“That being said, we do, you know, try to adhere to fact-checking, telling the truth, trying to get things right,” she adds.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amid DirecTV dispute, Disney allowing blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate
ABC News/Al Drago

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV had threatened to leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

However, Disney has announced it is allowing the viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

A rep for Disney stated, “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

The company adds, “We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.