“This could get messy”: Action-packed teaser to Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ goes viral
Marvel Studios

On Monday, Marvel Studios dropped an action-packed teaser to its May 2025 team-up Thunderbolts*.

As reported, the movie is an unlikely collab of former Marvel Cinematic Universe bad guys: Florence Pugh‘s Yelena and her adopted dad, Alexei aka Red Guardian (David Harbour); Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The trailer begins with Yelena knocking on Alexei’s door; she says she’s been looking for purpose, and “throwing herself into work” — in her case, being a master assassin — wasn’t cutting it.

It’s a malaise apparently felt by Bucky, who seems to be working as a security minder in Washington, D.C., as well as Walker, who is shown ignoring a baby in a crib and instead reading an article about his fall from grace as the one-time replacement to Steve Rogers’ Cap.

Yelena is then seen fighting her way into a facility and finds that each of the characters were led there, as well — the gang fights each other, until a guy in a pair of medical scrubs tumbles out of a crate. With every weapon trained on him, the guy identifies himself as “Bob.” 

And then the windows of the room slam shut, and they’re trapped. 

“Someone wants us gone,” Yelena says.

Returning Marvel player Julia Louis-Dreyfus reappears as the shadowy Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seemingly brought the “adorable” gang together. 

“We’re brought up to believe there are good guys and there are bad guys,” she says in voice-over. “But eventually you come to realize there are bad guys, and there are worse guys — and nothing else.”

‘Emily in Paris’ returning for season 5
Netflix/Giulia Parmigiani

Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza never watched the show because she forgot her Max password
White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza never watched the show because she forgot her Max password
HBO/Fabio Lovino

HBO’s Emmy-winning series White Lotus is must-watch material for fans — but season 2 co-star Aubrey Plaza‘s never seen it. 

While some stars don’t like watching themselves onscreen, that’s not the issue, she tells The WSJ. Magazine. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally.”

She continues, “I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

She says she’s “going to” watch it at some point — presumably when her password pickle gets straightened out. “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Parks & Rec veteran Plaza will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, which debuts on Sept. 18. Let’s just hope she knows her Disney+ password.

In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more
In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more

Peacock has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott to the cast of All Her Fault, the upcoming limited series executive produced by and starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, according to Deadline. Per the streaming service, the suburban thriller centers on Marissa Irvine — played by Snook — who “arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fanning and Elliot will be playing Jenny and Lia, respectively. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña also star …

Despite CBS’ announcement in July that the second part of Blue Bloods‘ 14th and final season will air this fall, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the series, says he’s not giving up on the show just yet and neither should fans. TV Insider reports that during a recent Q&A, Wahlberg said he doesn’t “know anything officially,” but there are “things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.” Season 14, part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres Oct. 18 on CBS …

Apple TV+ has dropped a teaser trailer for Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón‘s upcoming limited series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Disclaimer follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft — played by Blanchett — “who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” according to the streaming service. “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.” As she tries to uncover the writer’s true identity, she’s forced to confront her past before it destroys her life, and her relationship with her husband and son, played respectively by Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Disclaimer premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ …

