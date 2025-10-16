‘This is not Gaza’: Palestinians return to war-torn neighborhoods amid fragile ceasefire

Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

(KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip) — While there was joy on the faces of some Palestinians returning to the Gaza Strip this week after two years of war, many said they found their old neighborhoods unrecognizable from the relentless fighting that reduced many of the buildings to rubble.

Following the historic ceasefire agreement enacted on Monday, tens of thousands of displaced residents and nearly 2,000 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons made it back to Gaza, only to find themselves homeless.

“Of course, I was happy about being released, but not happy of being displaced with no safety in place, no life necessities,” said 23-year-old Abdullah Wa’el Mohammed Farhan, one of the former Palestinian prisoners freed on Monday as part of a ceasefire deal that President Donald Trump helped broker.

Standing outside a tent in Khan Younis, where he and his family are living, Farhan told ABC News that he was imprisoned for 20 months as the war with Israel raged on. He said that while detained, he and the other Palestinian prisoners were “completely isolated from the world.”

“When I was told about my release, I didn’t believe it because more than once [Israeli authorities] told us about our release and moved us from one prison to another while being tortured and beaten,” Farhan said.

ABC News has contacted the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Prison Service about the allegations from Farhan and other released prisoners about being tortured and subjected to starvation while incarcerated, but have not received a response.

Fahan’s sister, 21-year-old Samaher Farhan, told ABC News that while she is thankful they have been reunited, she conceded that she was saddened her brother had to return to a community wrecked by the war.

“When I saw Abdullah yesterday, it was mixed feelings of happiness and sadness because of how he looked before he went to prison and how he looked now,” Samaher Farhan said.

She said she hopes to resume living in their home, which is still intact but in an area that is not habitable. For the time being, she said her family is living in a tent.

“We felt bad that this is not a worthy welcoming of a prisoner,” Samaher Farhan said. “How can he come out to a worn tent? So, it was a sad feeling. I even tried not to meet him or sit with him for a long time because the situation is dire in this worn tent.”

She said that when her brother was taken prisoner, their neighborhood was still in good shape, adding, “It was barely 1% of the destruction we have now.”

The United Nations and other organizations have reported that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip, which is about 25 miles long by 7.5 miles wide. The IDF has designated most of the war-torn territory a “no-go zone,” issuing evacuation orders for civilians there, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to a damage assessment by the U.N. Satellite Centre, 83% of all structures in Gaza City, the capital of the Palestinian territory, are damaged. The assessment identified at least 17,734 structures that have been destroyed, about 43% of the total number of structures damaged.

In a report issued on Tuesday, the U.N. estimated that it will cost around $70 billion to reconstruct Gaza.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that nearly 68,000 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip during the war, which started when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 250 others as hostages.

The final 20 living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on Monday as part of the ceasefire deal.

Shadi Abu Sido, a Palestinian photojournalist who was among those released from an Israeli prison on Monday, said he was shocked by the widespread devastation that has occurred in Gaza since he was detained in March 2024.

“I entered Gaza and found it to be like a scene of Judgment Day,” Sido said in a video testimony. “This is not Gaza. Where is the world?”

He said that while he was in prison, he was told by an Israeli prison officer that his wife and two children had been killed during the war. But once he returned to his home in Khan Younis, he said he learned that was not the case.

“I heard her voice, I heard my children, I was astonished. It cannot be explained, they were alive,” Sido said in an interview with Reuters.

But for another Palestinian prisoner, the euphoria of being freed was quickly replaced by agony when he learned his three children — ages 2, 5 and 8 — had died in the war.

In a video testimony, the man, whose name was not released, is seen falling to his knees and sobbing.

In the video, the man held a bracelet in the palm of his hand and said he had made it in prison and planned to give it to his youngest daughter.

“I made this for my daughter, whose birthday was supposed to be in five days,” he said in the video.

Gaza City could be destroyed if Hamas does not agree to terms to end war, Israel’s defense minister says
Smoke rises after Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza, on August 22, 2025. Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that Gaza city could “turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” areas that were destroyed earlier in the war, unless Hamas agrees to Israel’s terms.

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would approve the military’s plans to seize Gaza City.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open on the heads of Hamas’ murderers and rapists in Gaza – until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament. If they do not agree – Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised – so it will be,” Katz said in a post on X.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that ground troops are “operating on the outskirts of Gaza City locating and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and underground.”

The IDF has said it plans to escalate the war soon by seizing Gaza City and other Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, which humanitarian organizations warned will exacerbate the hunger crisis.

A United Nations-backed food security monitor announced on Friday that a famine determination has been made in Gaza City. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) raised its classification for the Gaza City region in the north-central Gaza Strip to Phase 5, the highest and worst level of its acute food insecurity scale. The IPC itself does not declare a famine, but its famine determination can inform decision-makers in governments and bodies such as the U.N.

In a report published Friday, the IPC said “this Famine is entirely man-made,” adding that it can be “halted and reversed.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, said Friday it “firmly rejects the claim of famine in the Gaza Strip, and particularly in Gaza City,” alleging that the IPC report “is based on partial and unreliable sources, many of them affiliated with Hamas.”

In a statement Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office called the IPC’s famine determination in parts of the Gaza Strip “an outright lie” and “a modern blood libel.”

The IDF said its troops are operating in the Jabalia area, Khan Younis and on the outskirts of Gaza City to “eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.”

At least 71 Palestinians were killed and 251 injured throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Friday.

Among those killed were 24 people trying to get humanitarian aid, while another 133 aid seekers were wounded, according to the health ministry.

Two others died of starvation over the past day, bringing the total number of deaths due to starvation to 273, including 112 children, the health ministry said.

Associated Press journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, agency confirms
Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Four journalists were among at least 14 people killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday morning, officials at the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office and Health Ministry said.

Hossam Al-Masry, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha were the journalists killed, the media office said in a statement.

Dagga, 33, had been working as a freelance journalist for the Associated Press since the conflict began in October 2022, the AP reported.

The IDF issued a statement confirming that it launched a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital.

“The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such,” the statement said. “The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”

The IDF said that its chief of the general staff had ordered an initial inquiry into the incident.

Russia’s major earthquake prompts string of 7 volcanic eruptions
A view of Pacific Ocean along coastline at Pacifica Municipal Pier in Pacifica, California, United States on July 30, 2025. Tsunami alerts issued at California Coast after magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula last week has triggered the activity of seven volcanoes in the area, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

The RAS said this is the first time in almost 300 years that seven volcanoes erupted at once in the region. Director of the institute Alexey Ozerov described the situation as an “extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions.”

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck late on July 29 caused several aftershocks, including a magnitude 6 aftershock in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Among those erupting is the Klyuchevskoy Volcano, which the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported to be spewing ash on Tuesday.

The earthquake on July 29 has now caused the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula to shift southeastward, according to the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service.

The Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center “United Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences have calculated the surface of the Earth shifted to the southeast, with the greatest shift occurred in the south of the peninsula reaching almost 2 meters.

The greatest shift occurred in the south of the peninsula, movement that is comparable to the horizontal displacement that resulted from the 2011 earthquake in Japan. Seismologists acknowledge the peninsula has “shifted somewhat more modestly” although they do not specify the exact amount.

The eruptions follow the volcanic activity of the Krasheninnikov Volcano that saw lava flow in the last week for the first time in nearly 600 years. Local officials said the last lava flow was recorded in 1463.

A Russian seismologist told local media that there is a direct connection between last week’s powerful earthquake and increased volcanic activity in Kamchatka.

“We attribute the eruptions to the earthquake, which activated the magmatic foci and provided them with additional energy,” Alexey Ozerov, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told TASS, a state-affiliated media in Russia.

The Krasheninnikov volcano is located less than 150 miles away from the epicenter of the earthquake that struck off the east coast of the Russian peninsula on July 29.

The intense quake was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, and the world’s largest since 2011. It spurred tsunmai warnings from Japan to Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States.

Volcanic activity is common for the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is home to 29 active volcanoes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with three of those currently erupting previously laying dormant according to the RAS

Massive eruptions began at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of personnel in the area, according to the Kronotsky Nature Reserve’s website.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations said there are no settlements along the ash plume’s path of the Klyuchevskoy and said there are no registered tourist groups in the volcano’s vicinity.

