‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September

Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images

The long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap now has a release date.

Variety reports that the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites director Rob Reiner with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, will be released Sept. 12.

A teaser for the film shows someone plugging in a set of amps and immediately turning two of them up to 11, with the final amp going farther, to the infinity symbol. The clip is a reference to the infamous scene in the original film in which Guest’s character, Nigel Tufnel, explains to documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi, played by Reiner, that the volume on his amp goes past the standard 10, up to 11.

According to reports, the sequel will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartneyElton JohnGarth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

In addition to the new film, a newly restored version of the original will be released in theaters this summer, followed by a digital and streaming platform release.

In brief: ‘St. Denis Medical’ renewed for season 2 and more
St. Denis Medical has been renewed for a second season. The mockumentary-style NBC sitcom, which aired its midseason premiere on Tuesday, follows the staff at an underfunded Oregon hospital who treat patients while doing their best to maintain their own sanity. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star in the show, which was NBC’s #1 new series of the 2024-25 season in the 18-49 age demo …

Jared Padalecki is about to suit up in scrubs. The actor will star in a currently untitled one-hour medical drama for CBS. The show will reteam him with his Walker executive producer and showrunner Anna Frickle, Deadline reports. Padalecki will play a headstrong country doctor who practices a unique style of improvisational medicine from a mobile clinic in rural Texas …

This February, A24 is celebrating the season of love by bringing its romance drama We Live in Time to Max for its streaming debut. The film, which stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, will be available on the platform on Feb. 7 …

Additionally, Waitress: The Musical will also make its streaming debut on Max in February. The film of the Broadway stage production, which stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling and Christopher Fitzgerald, arrives on the platform this Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14 …

In brief: J.K. Simmons joins Brad Pitt in ‘Heart of the Beast’ and more
J.K. Simmons has joined Brad Pitt in his upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Deadline first reported the news on Monday. It marks the second time Simmons will work with director David Ayer and the third time he’ll star in a film with Pitt. The Paramount Pictures movie will follow a former Army special forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash …

AMC Networks has renewed their series Dark Winds for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere. It returns for its latest season on March 9. The upcoming season 4, which begins shooting in March, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, and will mark the directorial debut of the show’s star and executive producer, Zahn McClarnon. It will premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2026 …

Charlie Kaufman‘s latest project has found its stars. Deadline reports that Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran will star in Later the War, which Kaufman will write and direct. The filmmaker adapted the script from the short story Debby’s Dream House by Iddo Gefen. While plot details about the film adaptation are unknown, the short story follows a man who makes dreams for people, before he ultimately starts creating nightmares for them …

Big shakeup for ‘next phase’ of James Bond franchise announced
Emil Ravelo/Getty Images

There’s a major shakeup in the James Bond franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Thursday that it has teamed up with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to form a joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual rights.

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson, who are siblings, will remain co-owners, but Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of the franchise moving forward.

Amazon has held the rights to distribute Bond films since 2022, when it acquired MGM.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release.

Hopkins went on to express gratitude to Broccoli and Wilson “for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide,” adding, “We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson, in a statement, said he is “stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects” after helping lead the franchise for “nearly 60 incredible years.”

Broccoli said her life has “been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy” of James Bond and, with Wilson’s retirement and the conclusion of the latest run of 007 films, she feels “it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The announcement comes more than three years after the most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy.

