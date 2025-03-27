‘This Is Spinal Tap’ to hit theaters in July ahead of sequel release

Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is hitting theaters in September. But before that fans are being given a chance to catch the original on the big screen.

It was previously revealed that the original film would be rereleased ahead of the sequel’s opening, and now Deadline reports that a remastered, remixed and 4K restoration of the film will hit theaters nationwide July 5-7.  

Originally released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. It followed a fictional heavy metal band being filmed for a documentary.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will open in theaters Sept. 12 and follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story
Hulu

The official trailer for Good American Family has arrived, offering a first look at Hulu’s gripping new drama.

The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.

Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: “I’ve always considered myself blessed. I’ve known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe.”

The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.

Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family’s dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism,” a brief synopsis for the show reads.

The show marks Pompeo’s first major role since Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.

Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and more winners returning to present at this year’s Oscars
John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

The first batch of Oscars presenters have been revealed.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

All four actors are returning to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year. They’ll present the awards for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the first time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

In brief: J.K. Simmons joins Brad Pitt in ‘Heart of the Beast’ and more
J.K. Simmons has joined Brad Pitt in his upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Deadline first reported the news on Monday. It marks the second time Simmons will work with director David Ayer and the third time he’ll star in a film with Pitt. The Paramount Pictures movie will follow a former Army special forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash …

AMC Networks has renewed their series Dark Winds for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere. It returns for its latest season on March 9. The upcoming season 4, which begins shooting in March, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, and will mark the directorial debut of the show’s star and executive producer, Zahn McClarnon. It will premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2026 …

Charlie Kaufman‘s latest project has found its stars. Deadline reports that Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran will star in Later the War, which Kaufman will write and direct. The filmmaker adapted the script from the short story Debby’s Dream House by Iddo Gefen. While plot details about the film adaptation are unknown, the short story follows a man who makes dreams for people, before he ultimately starts creating nightmares for them …

