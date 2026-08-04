‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix adaptation starts production, adds recurring cast

Sophie Nélisse, Roby Attal and Francesca Reale during the start of production on ‘This Summer Will Be Different.’ (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Cameras have started rolling on This Summer Will Be Different.

Netflix announced that production has started on the upcoming TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune’s bestselling romance novel.

Sophie Nélisse will star as Lucy in the series. Francesca Reale and Roby Attal are also part of the show’s main cast. They play the roles of Bridget and Felix, who also goes by the nickname Wolf.

Additionally, Netflix has announced the actors joining the show’s recurring cast. Jordan Rodrigues will play Miles Lam, Jude Wilson is set to play Zach, Natalie Brown has been cast as Christine, James Tupper will play Ken, Tom Barnett is set for Peter and Celia Owen has been cast as Joy.

This Summer Will Be Different will be “a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for,” according to the show’s logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation’s creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different is filming on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

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