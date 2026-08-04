‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix adaptation starts production, adds recurring cast

‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix adaptation starts production, adds recurring cast
Sophie Nélisse, Roby Attal and Francesca Reale during the start of production on ‘This Summer Will Be Different.’ (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Cameras have started rolling on This Summer Will Be Different.

Netflix announced that production has started on the upcoming TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune’s bestselling romance novel.

Sophie Nélisse will star as Lucy in the series. Francesca Reale and Roby Attal are also part of the show’s main cast. They play the roles of Bridget and Felix, who also goes by the nickname Wolf.

Additionally, Netflix has announced the actors joining the show’s recurring cast. Jordan Rodrigues will play Miles Lam, Jude Wilson is set to play Zach, Natalie Brown has been cast as Christine, James Tupper will play Ken, Tom Barnett is set for Peter and Celia Owen has been cast as Joy.

This Summer Will Be Different will be “a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for,” according to the show’s logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation’s creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different is filming on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

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‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series cast adds more to its cast
‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series cast adds more to its cast
A photo of Jabari Banks. (Ian Buosi) | Chloe Fineman appears in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast headshot. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC) | A photo of Ben McKenzie. (Scout Tufankjian)

The upcoming Myron Bolitar TV series adaptation has gained several more stars.

Netflix has announced that Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman and Jamie McShane have joined the cast of the upcoming drama series. Also joining the cast as a recurring guest star is Ben McKenzie.

They join the previously announced stars Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero, who will play Myron Bolitar, Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.

Myron Bolitar will be based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Banks will play Dwayne Richmond, described as “a charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world,” according to Netflix. “He’s the star client at MB Sports, and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.”

Fineman is set to portray Parker Quinn, “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game,” according to the streamer.

McShane is playing Detective Ray Dimonte, an NYPD homicide detective, while McKenzie will play Gavin Pierce, who’s described as “one of the biggest agents in sports,” according to Netflix. “Gavin was Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career. Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped Myron and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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Jaafar Jackson to star in ‘Supermax’ alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson to star in ‘Supermax’ alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson attends the premiere of ‘Michael’ at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Patey/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson has found his next role.

The Michael actor is set to star alongside Will Smith in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film. It is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

AnnaSophia Robb has also been cast in the film. She will seemingly play the second FBI agent along with Smith’s Rex.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Jackson, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson, portrayed his uncle in the hit biopic Michael. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time, having surpassed Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

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‘Misty Green’: Watch trailer for new A24 film by director Chris Rock
‘Misty Green’: Watch trailer for new A24 film by director Chris Rock
Rosalind Eleazar stars in ‘Misty Green.’ (A24)

The trailer for Chris Rock’s film Misty Green has arrived.

A24 has released the trailer for the upcoming drama film that was written and directed by Rock. Rosalind Eleazar stars as the titular actress Misty Green in the movie.

“Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act,” according to the film’s official description.

The movie also stars Rock, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick and Topher Grace.

Its trailer finds Misty in search of an acting job despite opportunities being few and far between.

“You’re not exactly an unknown, Misty,” Grace’s character tells her. He then says Hollywood is a little racist, it’s a little sexist, “But don’t act like you never had a shot.”

Rock most recently directed the film Top Five, which was released in 2014. He wrote and starred in the movie, which also starred J. B. Smoove, Kevin Hart, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Che, Tracy Morgan, Jay Pharoah, Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler and Whoopi Goldberg.

His other directorial efforts include 2007’s I Think I Love My Wife and 2003’s Head of State. He also starred in both of those films.

Misty Green will be released in theaters this October. It is set to debut at the 2026 Toronto Film Festival.

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