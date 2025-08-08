Thousands under evacuation orders after Canyon Fire explodes in California

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire on August 7, 2025 in Castaic, California/Eric Thayer/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The Canyon Fire, a rapidly spreading blaze in California, is impacting communities in the Los Angeles area as thousands have been placed under evacuation orders and warnings, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

The local emergency proclamation issued by officials enables the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

So far, the Canyon Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has grown to just under 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and is 0% contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

Five zones in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents evacuated and 700 structures threatened by the flames, officials said. Six other zones in this county are currently under an evacuation warning, with 1,400 residents and 5,000 structures at risk, officials said.

Ventura County also has five zones under evacuation orders and two areas under evacuation warnings.

“The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

The emergency declaration grants authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The blaze, which began on Thursday afternoon, is burning east with a “rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels,” according to Cal Fire. Multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers have been ordered to “reinforce the initial response,” with 250 personnel and seven helicopters assigned to fight the flames, officials said.

As of Thursday evening, there have not been any residences damaged or reported injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

Officials said residents should visit the Los Angeles County Emergency Website for incoming updates and information.

This wildfire comes as the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned nearly 100,000 acres and is the largest blaze in the state this year, according to Cal Fire. This blaze, which began on Aug. 1, has destroyed 99,232 acres and is 15% contained, according to an update from officials on Thursday evening.

Jet ski driver flees after killing 18-year-old kayaker in Texas: Police
Grapevine Police Department

(GRAPEVINE, TEXAS) — An 18-year-old who was kayaking on Grapevine Lake in Texas over Memorial Day weekend was killed after being struck by a jet ski, whose driver fled the scene, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the jet ski, with a driver and a passenger onboard, hit the victim, Ava Moore, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Grapevine Lake is a reservoir in northern Texas, approximately 20 miles northwest of Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth.

The passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene to be interviewed by first responders, police said, while the driver fled with an adult male.

While leaving the area, the driver and the man then struck another vehicle, according to Grapevine Police.

Police are investigating the related automotive hit-and-run incident, while Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into Moore’s death on the lake.

Grapevine Police released an image of the alleged jet ski driver, asking anyone with information about the incident and the individual to contact Grapevine Police detectives at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

“Our thoughts are with Ava’s family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe,” Grapevine Police said in a statement.

Trump’s latest business venture: A fragrance he says is ‘all about winning’
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, who has promoted Trump-branded sneakers, guitars, coins and watches, on Monday announced a new addition to his personal line of merchandise.

The latest product to bear the president’s name is “Trump Fragrances,” Trump-branded perfume and cologne that costs $249.

The fragrances, called “Victory 45-47” are “all about Winning, Strength, and Success,” Trump wrote on social media Monday evening.

The new offerings join a list of Trump-branded products that includes the $69.99 “God Bless the USA” Bible and $299 “Trump Landslide” boots.

Trump earlier promoted a “Fight! Fight! Fight!” fragrance collection, launched in December, that costs $199.

According to a financial disclosure report released in June, Trump last year made $2.5 million from Trump sneakers and fragrances.

Trump’s business assets are held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr., but government watchdog groups have nonetheless expressed concern about how Trump may be using his position as president to generate personal profits.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in May that Trump is abiding by all applicable conflict-of-interest laws.

“I think everybody, the American public, believe it’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency,” she said. “This president was incredibly successful before giving it all up to serve our country publicly.”

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.

2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville after ‘incident’ in residence hall
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — Two students died in a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday after an “isolated” incident, according to university officials.

Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died on Monday, according to the chancellor’s office.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference.

Investigators determined it was not an active threat and emergency personnel responded immediately. At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Hallman.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter in place order was cleared after 5 p.m.

“Our concern is for our students and their safety,” Hallman said.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Hallman would not say whether weapons were involved in the death of the two students.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

