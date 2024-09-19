Threat of Israel-Hezbollah war looms after Lebanon device explosions

Threat of Israel-Hezbollah war looms after Lebanon device explosions
People attending a funeral for victims of Tuesday’s pager attacks in Lebanon react after an explosion in a store, in southern Beirut, Sept. 18, 2024. (ABC News)

(LONDON) — The threat of a wider war is looming over the Israel-Lebanon border after two consecutive days of explosions across Lebanon and in Syria, confirmed to have killed at least 32 people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restated his intention of returning tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country, parts of which have been emptied by the threat of Hezbollah attacks.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile, said the “center of gravity” of Israel’s 11-month-old war against Hamas and its backers “is shifting” from the Gaza Strip to the northern border with Lebanon.

The Israeli rhetoric was punctuated by two waves of explosions in Lebanon.

Pager devices exploded on Tuesday prompting chaos in the capital Beirut and across the Hezbollah militant group’s southern heartland. On Wednesday, walkie-talkies exploded, some during funeral processions being held for militants killed in Tuesday’s explosions.

An ABC News source confirmed that Israel was behind the Tuesday pager attacks. Israeli leaders have not publicly commented on either round of explosions.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least 32 people — including two children — were killed across the country. More than 3,250 people were injured, it said.

Hezbollah said 20 of its members were killed in Wednesday’s walkie-talkie explosions. Another 11 were killed in Tuesday’s pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, bringing the overall death toll for the group to 31.

The Iranian-backed group blamed Israel for both waves of explosions and vowed a “reckoning.” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to address the situation in a public address on Thursday afternoon.

The militant group claimed several retaliatory strikes into Israel this week — including on Thursday morning — with Israel Defense Forces warplanes and artillery responding.

Cross-border fire has been near-constant since Oct. 8, when Hezbollah began attacks in protest of the IDF operation into the Gaza Strip — the response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 infiltration attack into southern Israel.

But as Gallant told reporters on Wednesday, “I believe that we are at the onset of a new phase in this war.”

A source confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that Israel’s 98th Division is being deployed from Gaza battlefields to the north of the country.

“We are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible,” Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, head of the IDF’s Northern Command, said. “The commitment of the commanders and the troops here is complete, with peak readiness for any task that will be required.”

The war, U.S. officials have long warned, could spiral into a broader conflict involving Iran — a prime benefactor of both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Notable casualties demonstrated the multinational nature of the crisis. A detonating pager injured at least 14 people in Syria, where both Hezbollah and Iranian forces have been active for several years in support of its president, Bashar al-Assad.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini, was also among the thousands injured, Iranian officials said. Tehran “will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon,” the country’s ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter to U.N. leaders on Wednesday.

Israel and Iran have already exchanged significant strikes since Oct. 7. Israel assassinated a top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, in Syria in April and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Iran fired a huge barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to Zahedi’s killing.

This week’s bombings in Lebanon raised the possibility of further action, whether overt or covert. Police announced on Thursday that an Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence to assassinate leaders including Netanyahu and Gallant.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. appeals for calm during a press conference in Egypt on Wednesday, where he traveled for fresh Gaza cease-fire talks.

“Broadly speaking, we’ve been very clear, and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we’re trying to resolve in Gaza,” Blinken said.

A conflict spreading to other fronts, he added, is “clearly not in the interest of anyone involved.”

The U.S., Blinken and other American officials said, were not involved in or pre-briefed on the remote explosions that rocked Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gallant spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin three times in two days, the latest conversation on Wednesday reaffirming the “unwavering U.S. support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran’s other regional partners” and the need for de-escalation, a Pentagon readout said.

U.S. officials were notified by Israeli counterparts on Tuesday that they were planning an operation against Hezbollah, but did not provide any details about what they were going to do, U.S. officials said.

Palestinian Olympic team keeps war in Gaza front and center
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

(PARIS) — Eight Palestinians from across the globe say they are competing in honor of their ancestral roots on the Palestine Olympic Team for this year’s Games in Paris.

But as athletes join in the international competition, conflict continues to rage on in Gaza.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, reports that more than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 89,000 injured since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 — killing more than 1,200 — and Israel began its military operations on the Gaza Strip. Some of the Gazans killed in connection with Israel’s ongoing retaliation were Olympic athletes and coaches — including the reported deaths of soccer coach Hani Al-Masdar and the first man to hold the Palestinian flag at the Olympics in 1996, Majed Abu Marahee.

The growing death toll is front and center in the minds of several Palestinian athletes, who say they are using their international platform to bring awareness to the violence and dire humanitarian crisis facing civilians in Gaza.

For many of these athletes, it is their first time competing at the Olympics.

“While I prepare to swim in Paris, I’m racing to compete. I watch the news, and I see people swimming to receive packages from the sea,” said swimmer Valerie Tarazi, an American with ancestral roots in Gaza competing on the Palestinian team.

She traveled to the West Bank in July ahead of the Olympic Games, saying in an Instagram post that it reminded her “how proud I am to be Palestinian and what an honor it is to compete with the flag on my cap.”

“I love you Palestine. You have my heart,” she said in an Instagram post.

In April, the International Olympic Committee held a meeting with the National Olympic Committee of Palestine, where NOC President Jibril Rajoub asked the IOC for support in coordinating the rebuilding of destroyed sporting facilities in Palestinian territories amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The IOC said at the time that its “thoughts are with the many innocent victims of the current conflict in the region and their families” but have not offered any further comment on the request.

Yazan Al Bawwab, a swimmer who has family in the West Bank, has also competed in this year’s games. His activism spans beyond his Olympic platform as the founder of SwimHope Palestine, an organization aimed at empowering “underprivileged and refugee communities in Palestine by providing access to essential swimming education and life-saving water skills,” according to the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Omar Ismail, an 18-year-old taekwondo prodigy, made history as the first Palestinian taekwondo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, according to the IOC.

In an online post, he thanked the Palestinian Taekwondo Federation “for being the best support system anyone can have.”

He continued, “Together, we will show the world the strength and spirit of our nation.”

Runner Layla Al-Masri will be competing in the women’s 800-meter track event for the 2024 Palestinian Olympic team.

Al-Masri has used her platform to continue to shed light on what she has called a “brutal occupation” of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“While the world’s eyes are on the screen watching the Olympics, we want to use our unique platform as athletes to keep eyes on what’s going on in Palestine,” said Al-Masri in an online post.

In her posts, she urges Olympic viewers to continue talking about Gaza.

“I run for Palestine to represent something bigger than myself, the resilience of the Palestinian people, to bring voices to the voiceless,” she continued.

Among the other Palestinian team members are boxer Wasim Abusal, judoka Fares Badawi, Mohammed Dwedar who will run in the men’s 800-meter race and skeet shooter Jorge Antonio Salhe.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris amid investigation into illegal activity on the message app
Nadine Rupp/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is being held in custody after being arrested at an airport near Paris over the weekend.

French authorities say his arrest was made in connection with a sprawling investigation into illicit and illegal activity on Telegram, a popular messaging app that promises ultra-secure communications, as well as the option for group chats that can support tens of thousands of people. Telegram says nearly a billion people use the platform worldwide.

The investigation covers everything from alleged drug trafficking, child pornography, money laundering and fraud that took place on or was organized on Telegram. Authorities say Durov is not implicated in those specific crimes; rather, his platform may have run afoul of European law by hosting that content. Durov himself has not yet been charged.

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act is aimed at regulating illegal material posted on social media platforms. It holds that once a company is informed about illegal content on its platform, it becomes liable for that content. In the United States, this content is governed by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which, by contrast, holds that platforms cannot be held liable for content posted on them.

Previous violations of the Digital Services Act by Big Tech firms have largely come in the form of fines, meaning Durov’s arrest marks a significant escalation by European authorities.

Telegram has responded, saying it “abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act,” and that Durov has “nothing to hide.”

The company also says that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of that platform.”

Durov was born in Russia, and founded Telegram alongside his brother in 2013. The following year he fled the country amid pressure from the Russian government for Telegram to share information on Ukrainian users. Prior to that Durov created VK, a Russian social networking site similar to Facebook.

Russia appears to have launched initial major counterattack against Ukraine in Kursk
In a still from a video posted by a pro-Russian account, multiple vehicles are seen rushing toward the village of Snagost in Russia’s Kurst region, Sept. 10, 2024.

(KURSK, Russia) — Russia appears to have launched its first major counterattack to drive Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk region more than a month after Ukraine began its surprise offensive, according to Russian and Ukrainian sources as well as independent military analysts.

Russian forces appeared already to have some success on Tuesday — retaking some territory and driving a wedge into Ukrainian lines in Kursk, analysts said.

Videos posted by pro-Russian military bloggers and geolocated by ABC News showed a large Russian armored column attacking toward the village of Snagost. Another video appears to show Ukrainian troops taken prisoner.

The Russian counterattack is focused on the western flank of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk that seized hundreds of square kilometers since it began on Aug. 6.

John Helin — a researcher at the Blackbird Group, which conducts open-source military analysis — wrote on X that Russian troops had launched a push from the west and north, driving a wedge behind Ukrainian troops toward Snagost. Russian military bloggers claim Russian forces are now attacking the village of Obukhov, which would mean Russian troops could have advanced more than 6 miles on Tuesday, Helin wrote in an article for the Finnish newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat.

A prominent pro-Ukrainian military blogger, Serhiy Sternenko, confirmed Russia has launched a major counterattack and that the situation is dangerous for Ukraine.

“The situation can develop into a poorly controlled crisis,” Sternenko wrote on Telegram, saying Ukrainian forces lack adequate coordination in the area and are disorganized.

Military analysts and Ukrainian commentators said Russia’s attack was predictable.

“I won’t dramatize about the Kursk region, war is war, a fully expected response from the enemy,” Stanislav Osman, a volunteer soldier with the 24th “Aidar” Assault Battalion, wrote on his Telegram account. But he said Ukrainian commanders had ignored some warnings from Ukrainian front-line troops in the area.

Ukraine succeeded in seizing hundreds of square miles and dozens of villages inside the Kursk region in the early days of its surprise offensive. Russia has struggled to respond. Ukraine has barely advanced since the first two weeks, although it has kept Russian forces on the defensive. Tuesday’s counterattack suggested Russia is now finally seeking to turn the tables and begin trying to push Ukraine back.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has been viewed as a high-risk gamble by most independent military experts. Although it has succeeded in shifting the narrative in the war, analysts have warned Ukraine still risks suffering dangerous losses as it tries to hold onto territory in Kursk.

At the same time, Russian forces have made more rapid advances in eastern Ukraine since the Kursk incursion, appearing to take advantage of Ukraine diverting troops and ammunition. Russian forces have advanced toward the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub, and stretched Ukrainian lines more broadly in southeast Donbas. Though Russia’s rate of advance has reportedly slowed in the past week.

