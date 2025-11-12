Three arrested after standoff

Wanted Subject Barricaded Inside Residence Leads to Multiple Arrests

On November 11, 2025, at approximately 9:20 PM, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 607 Longview Drive in Bassett, Virginia. Upon arrival, deputies could hear people inside, but no one came to the door.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to call out the occupants, deputies obtained a search warrant, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to assist. SWAT personnel continued making announcements for the individuals inside to exit the home.

Approximately three hours later, one individual emerged from the residence and was taken into custody. Deputies then entered the residence and methodically searched it, locating and arresting all wanted individuals.

Derrick Lyn Phillippe, 39 years of age: No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 – Obstructing Justice (Henry County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-251 – First Offender Violation (Franklin County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (Franklin County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Sell, Distribute Schedule III drugs (3 counts, Franklin County)

Levi Enoch Dunmire, 38 years of age: No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (4 Counts)

Sarah Burnette Foster, 37 years of age: $2,000.00 Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 – Obstructing Justice

A total of three individuals were taken into custody. Phillippe was located hiding inside a footlocker with household items stacked on top to conceal him.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “Our deputies and SWAT personnel displayed professionalism and patience throughout this incident. Their methodical approach ensured that the situation was resolved safely and without injury to anyone involved. I’m proud of their teamwork and dedication to protecting our community.”

Photo is of Derrick Lyn Phillippe (at left), Levi Enoch Dunmire, and Sarah Burnette Foster. Courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.