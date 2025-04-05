Three arrested in beating of Patrick County teenager

Two Woolwine individuals have been arrested following the investigation of a severe beating of a 17 year old male, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. The incident occurred on March 21st when investigators were contacted by the mother of the victim. The victim was allegedly attacked at a friend’s residence on Fishpond Drive in Elamsville. The victim sustained multiple facial fractures during the attack that will require reconstructive surgery. Freddie Lee Kendrick Jr, 22, of 1392 Iron Bridge Road, and Amber Mary Kendrick, 24, of 1224 Iron Bridge Road, were both arrested on March 28th and charged with Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding. Freddie Kendrick Jr. was also charged with Soliciting a Minor to Commit Malicious Wounding.

The sheriff stated that both Kendricks conspired in the act by allegedly going to pick up, and then driving, a 15 year old juvenile to the Fishpond Drive residence after finding out that the victim was there. Once at the residence, Kendrick Jr. allegedly commanded the 15 year old to attack the 17 year old. Three search warrants were executed simultaneously by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of March 22nd at the residences of both Kendricks, and at the home of the 15 year old juvenile suspect. Seized in those search warrants were cell phones. Video and messages extracted from those phones allegedly show Amber Kendrick videoing the attack, and Kendrick Jr orchestrating the attack, according to the sheriff. “The victim tried to run from the assailant and did not want to fight, it was clearly a one sided, unprovoked attack that was hard to watch,” according to Smith.

Smith stated that the 15 year old is also facing the same charges, but the process for charging juveniles is completely different than for adults, according to Smith.

Both Kendricks are being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. Lieutenant Steve Austin is leading the investigation.

(Photo: Amber Mary Kendrick and Freddie Lee Kendrick Jr., courtesy PCSO)