Three candidates have announced this week

Three candidates have announced this week

Three candidates have announced bids to run for office so far this week.

On Monday Wren Williams announced plans to run for a third, two-year term, representing the 47th district in the House of Delegates. The district covers Galax, Patrick, Floyd and Carroll counties, and the western half of Henry County.

Also on Monday, Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams announced plans to seek another four-year term representing the Blackberry District.

On Tuesday, local contractor Ray Reynolds announced his intentions to oppose Adams.

Last week local business owner Chris Lawless announced plans to run for the Collinsville District on the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Steve Draper announce plans to run for reelection as Sheriff of Martinsville.

Related Posts

Homicide in Ridgeway
Homicide in Ridgeway

On November 28, 2024, at approximately 5:00 PM, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a…

Franklin County officer sentenced
Franklin County officer sentenced

Justin Sigmon, the former Franklin County Sheriff’s Major convicted of sexually abusing a young girl during a cruise last year,…

Respiratory illness on the rise
Respiratory illness on the rise

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise. The Sovah hospital in Martinsville said on Tuesday they have been experiencing high volumes…