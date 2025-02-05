Three candidates have announced this week

Three candidates have announced bids to run for office so far this week.

On Monday Wren Williams announced plans to run for a third, two-year term, representing the 47th district in the House of Delegates. The district covers Galax, Patrick, Floyd and Carroll counties, and the western half of Henry County.

Also on Monday, Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams announced plans to seek another four-year term representing the Blackberry District.

On Tuesday, local contractor Ray Reynolds announced his intentions to oppose Adams.

Last week local business owner Chris Lawless announced plans to run for the Collinsville District on the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Steve Draper announce plans to run for reelection as Sheriff of Martinsville.