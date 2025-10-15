Three charged with murder

Martinsville VA – On August 12, 2025, Martinsville Police responded to a large disturbance in the 500 block of Forest Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Crystal Galloway Jordan, 39, of Martinsville, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In the weeks following the homicide, Martinsville Police detectives gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews. The investigation revealed that a large group of individuals had conspired to confront and assault a smaller group of Martinsville residents. This group traveled to Forest Street and initiated a violent altercation, during which firearms were brandished and discharged—ultimately resulting in Jordan’s death.

As a result of the initial investigation, eleven individuals were charged with malicious wounding by mob. Continued efforts by detectives led to the identification of three additional suspects believed to have played a central role in the homicide. Nashawn Lee Corbett, Micah Aaron Holmes, and Kwaheim Zaquon Hairston have been charged and arrested for first-degree murder and are currently being held without bond.

“This was an extremely complex case with many people involved,” said Martinsville’s acting Police Chief Chad Rhoads. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to solve this case. We also owe a great deal to the Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the US Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of all these suspects. And also, this is a case where the community came forward with information that led to identifying the individuals involved in the attack.”

This case remains under active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at (276) 403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

PREVIOUS MEDIA RELEASE

Charges/Arrests in Ongoing Homicide Investigation

