Three corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members in prison: Officials
(BIG STONE GAP, Va.) — Three corrections officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison were stabbed by inmates in a “premeditated” attack Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
A total of five officers were injured at the prison in western Virginia during the attack, according to the department. The officers were transported for medical care outside the facility.
Three officers have been discharged, the Virginia DOC said. Two officers are in stable condition.
The DOC alleged that five of the six perpetrators are “confirmed MS-13 gang members from El Salvador, who were in this country illegally,” according to a press release provided to ABC News.
Each of the suspects have been convicted of violent crimes, including aggravated murder, first and second degree murder and rape, according to the DOC.
The other inmate involved in the attack is a confirmed member of the Sureño 13 gang and from the U.S., serving a sentence for second degree murder.
“Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place,” said Virginia DOC Director Chad Dotson in a statement.
“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth,” Dotson said. “This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”
Dotson also included an “unofficial” statement saying, “our dedicated staff deserves a Director who makes it crystal clear that the safety of our officers is our highest priority, over literally anything else we’re doing,” adding that “this will not stand.”
The attack is currently under investigation, and no further response will be provided until the investigation is complete, DOC officials said.
(MILWAUKEE) — A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant “evade arrest,” according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.
“The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” he posted. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(LOS ANGELES) — Phoebe Beltran, 15, has always been a “water baby,” according to her mom, Bibi Beltran.
She has always had a love for swimming, she told ABC News, which was why she decided to participate in a junior lifeguard cadet program in Long Beach, California, on March 30.
In the middle of competing in the 1,000-yard swim test, she felt pain in her right arm.
“My initial reaction was, ‘I’m getting eaten in the middle of the water, it’s a shark, I’m going to die,'” Phoebe Beltran told ABC News.
Phoebe Beltran immediately screamed for help, which is when the animal — she later found out was a sea lion — let go of her arm.
She was assisted back to the shore and a lifeguard boat patrolling the water brought all the other swimmers to safety, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.
“As I was getting up onto shore, that’s when I stood up, the lifeguards saw that my arm was bleeding, they took me to the sand and started fixing me up before sending me to the ER,” Phoebe Beltran said.
Her mom heard the screams, but didn’t think it was her daughter until she saw her arm gushing with blood.
“I don’t have the words to explain the panic in a mom’s heart when they see their child like that,” Bibi Beltran said. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions.”
Phoebe Beltran had bites “localized to her arms and extremities” and was taken to the local hospital, but “did not require advanced treatment,” officials said.
She later found out the lifeguards determined the animal that attacked her was a sea lion.
Phoebe Beltran said she did not do “anything that provoked” the sea lion and she would not have swum next to it if she had seen the animal.
“It came out of nowhere, I was surprised by it and so were other people,” Phoebe Beltran said.
This incident comes after sea lions on the California coast have reportedly been displaying strange behavior, likely due to a harmful algae bloom impacting the region, according to marine researchers.
The sea lions are likely being poisoned by domoic acid, a neurotoxin within the algae blooms, which they ingest through the fish they eat, according to marine experts. Ingesting domoic acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning in humans and marine mammals, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center.
“Instances of bites are quite a rare occurrence, but it is important for the public to maintain a distance of 150 feet from sea lions and other marine life on local beaches, exit the water immediately if approached by a marine mammal (do not engage) and call trained wildlife first responders if there appears to be a marine mammal in distress,” the center said in a statement to ABC News.
Justin Viezbicke, the California Stranding Coordinator for National Marine Fisheries Service, told ABC News that sea lions are not typically aggressive creatures and would normally “just run away” at the sight of humans, not attack.
“With this domoic acid poisoning, for some reason, it’s changing something in them that does create a situation where the sea lions have reacted, and that reaction has been either to bite or to chase after people or to exhibit behaviors that we would consider not normal,” Viezbicke said.
Common symptoms for domoic acid poisoning include lethargy, seizures, a bobbing and weaving of their heads and in some cases, aggression, Viezbicke said.
“Normal behavior is that they’re alert and aware of you,” Viezbicke said. “Oftentimes, with domoic acid, that awareness is really not there until you may be getting too close.”
Officials said the sea lion that attacked Phoebe Beltran had “no evidence” of being sick, just appearing to be aggressive. After the attack, the animal “left immediately and swam back out in the ocean,” the fire department said.
However, Phoebe Beltran still thinks this animal was ill.
“Knowing it happened out of nowhere, I deeply feel like it had something with it being sick,” Phoebe Beltran said. “It’s sad they weren’t able to catch it to help it and bring it back to its health, but hopefully it’s doing better on its own.”
Phoebe Beltran said her pain is “manageable,” but the emotional trauma from the incident is something she still struggles with.
“The physical wounds don’t seem that bad, but what happened took a toll on me mentally, so it’s just something I am working on getting over,” Phoebe Beltran told ABC News.
Despite the attack, Phoebe Beltran said she still plans on getting back in the water once she is completely healed, competing again for the junior lifeguard program and pursuing a career focusing on marine life.
“I came out really lucky to have my arm, it’s still working, it’s just scratches. [I hope people can] be more aware of what’s going on in the water, not to blame it on the sea animals at all,” Phoebe Beltran said.
ABC News’ Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.
Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to “complete chaos,” according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.
The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.
“The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting,” Kollman told ABC News. “Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place.”
Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with “simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct,” police said.
Kollman said it was “sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people” and hopes that parents and coaches learn to “control themselves.”
Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.
The ABHA said in a statement that violence is “NEVER condoned in our sport” and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.
“The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families,” the board said.
A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.