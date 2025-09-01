Three more children injured in the Annunciation Church shooting: Police

Three more children injured in the Annunciation Church shooting: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.) — As Minneapolis public schools prepare to begin the first day of classes on Tuesday, police confirmed three more children were injured in last week’s shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School.

Minneapolis Police Department on Monday announced the revised number of injured, bringing the total amount of victims who were injured by gunfire to 21.

Authorities said 18 children between the ages of 6 and 15 were hurt in the shooting, along with three adults in their 80s who were attending mass at the time of the incident on Wednesday.

The gunfire erupted during morning Mass, when a 23-year-old shooter opened fire through the windows of the school’s church, police said.

Two children, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, died in the shooting, their families confirmed on Thursday.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming,” Jesse Merkel, Fletcher’s father, said on Thursday.

Harper’s parents remembered her as a “bright, joyful and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

Hennepin Healthcare said four patients — three children and one adult — remain hospitalized at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

While other Minneapolis schools are coming back into session with a substantially increased visible patrol presence, Annunciation will remain closed.

Police continue to actively investigate the shooter and have yet to determine a motive.

The shooter, who previously attended the school, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said last week.

“There has been conversation” with the shooter’s mother, Minneapolis Police Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters said on Friday, though he did not elaborate.

Annique London, one mother of three daughters who all attended Annunciation in recent years, told ABC News she and her children feel a mix of community support and anxiety as school starts.

London’s daughter recently graduated from Annunciation — which teaches children in pre-K to eight grade — and will start high school nearby.

“She’s going to the public school Southwest High School and is terrified to go to school. And I don’t think she’s unique. I don’t even think the public school administration has yet come to terms with the support that might be needed for some students,” London said.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway, Christiane Cordero and Briana Stewart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge to weigh legal rights of Venezuelan nationals recently released from CECOT
Judge to weigh legal rights of Venezuelan nationals recently released from CECOT
Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One week after more than 250 Venezuelan nationals were released to their home country from a mega-prison in El Salvador, a federal judge is holding a hearing Thursday to determine what due process rights the men may be entitled to after they were removed from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act.

In June, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the men, who were then being held in El Salvador’s CECOT facility, were entitled to practice their due process rights to challenge their detentions.

Boasberg had ordered the Trump administration to come up with a plan to allow the men to challenge their detentions from El Salvador by June 11, but a federal appeals court put that deadline on hold.

With the men now in Venezuela, Boasberg scheduled a conference Thursday to determine the next steps in a class-action lawsuit filed by the families of the removed men.

In March the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged shortly afterward that “many” of the men deported on March 15 lacked criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual” actually “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

In a filing last week, lawyers for the former detainees argued that they should still be able to practice the due process rights they were deprived of when they were removed from the country with little notice under an authority that multiple judges have ruled is unlawful.

“Plaintiffs respectfully request that this Court request an immediate status update from the government as to whether it is prepared to bring the members of the class back to the United States for habeas proceedings,” they argued.

As part of a series of lawsuits that began in March when Trump issued the proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act, Judge Boabserg has sharply criticized the conduct of the Trump administration and considered holding officials in contempt. In an order last month, Boasberg rebuked the Trump administration for detaining the men on “flimsy, even frivolous, accusations” and failing to provide them with a meaningful opportunity to exercise their rights.

“Defendants instead spirited away plane loads of people before any such challenge could be made. And now, significant evidence has come to light indicating that many of those currently entombed in CECOT have no connection to the gang and thus languish in a foreign prison on flimsy, even frivolous, accusations,” Judge Boasberg wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Secret Service report outlines changes since attempted Trump assassination
Secret Service report outlines changes since attempted Trump assassination
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last year, the Secret Service has streamlined operations, ensured its workforce is up to meeting its “current and future demands,” enhanced partnerships, modernized the training the service goes through and innovate its technologies, according to a report outlining the changes the agency has made.

On July 13, 2024, an assassin opened fire on a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring three others. Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was leading Trump’s protective detail in Butler, said he has kept his experience of July 13 “top of mind” since being appointed director and said the agency has taken “many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future.”

“Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees,” Curran said. “As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day.”

The attempted assassination has been the subject of at least three reviews by two of the three branches of government and an independent review — all of which concluded the agency failed on July 13.

The Secret Service said of the more than 40 recommendations made in the wake of the assassination attempt, the agency has implemented 21 of them, 16 are in progress, and nine are addressed to non-Secret Service stakeholders.

“Among the reforms implemented are changes to the Secret Service’s protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners, the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency’s critical aerial monitoring capabilities, and modifications to the agency’s resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied,” according to the release.

On Wednesday, an official told ABC News that six agents have been issued suspensions for failures connected to the attempted assassination, including the head of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh field office.

The suspensions, ranging from 10 to 42 days, was issued in recent months and the agents have the right to appeal, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency’s actions.

On Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Trump is “satisfied” with the report and its outcome.

“We changed communication channels and protocol on how Secret Service works with local law enforcement and how they talk during these security events,” she said. “The big, beautiful bill gave them more resources that they needed as far as training and equipment, drone technology, counterdrone technology, all of that was something that needed to be addressed and I’m thankful we have funding we can.”

Derek Mayer, the former deputy special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office told ABC News the agency “continues to improve and evolve every day.”

“All law enforcement agencies learn from events that take place and develop new procedures that make them better,” said Mayer, who now serves as the chief security officer at P4 Security Solutions. “The Secret Service is no different. There were recommended reforms which came from the findings in the Congressional Report and also from the Secret Service’s Mission Assurance Report. These improvements will enhance communication, provide state of the art technology and provide upgrades to ballistic glass and physical security. There has also been the creation of new divisions to guarantee the highest level of standards.”

Mayer said the agency is investing in technology and “human talent” going forward.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Over 50 million on alert for dangerous heat in the Southwest
Over 50 million on alert for dangerous heat in the Southwest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Record-breaking heat continues for parts of the desert Southwest into the weekend, with sweltering temperatures beginning to expand east into the Heartland.

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect for parts of the desert Southwest — including Palm Springs, California; Phoenix; and Tucson, Arizona.

High temperatures are expected to reach well into the 100s and up to 115 in spots.

Heat advisories are also in effect on Friday for other areas of the Four Corners region stretching into the Plains as the heat begins to shift east.

Places under these heat advisories include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dallas, El Paso and Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Denver; and Sioux City, Iowa.

High temperatures between 100 and 110 are possible for these areas for on Friday.

Record-high temperatures are possible for Albuquerque through Saturday.

The heat is expected to be less extreme for the desert Southwest this weekend.

Later this weekend into next week, widespread heat will return to the Northeast and much of the country.

Later this weekend into next week, extreme heat will be possible for parts of northwest California, western Oregon and southwest Washington. Places from Yreka, California, up to Portland, Oregon, may see high temperatures push into the 100s and low temperatures only between 60 and 70 Sunday through Monday.

On Thursday, Phoenix saw a high temperature of 118 degrees. This not only was the hottest temperature recorded for the month of August, it is also tied for the ninth-hottest day all time since records began in 1895.

Fire weather danger persists
Red flag warnings are in places across five states in the West — Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico — for critical fire weather conditions that are keeping a strong foothold this week.

Single-digit humidity and wind gusts between 35 to 55 mph are possible anywhere in these areas, though it depends on exact location.

These conditions will be conducive to rapid fire spread with any new or existing wildfires in these areas.

Fire weather conditions are expected to remain critical through at least Saturday, but may persist into the beginning of next week.

A red flag warning is also in effect for Medford, Oregon, due to dry and breezy conditions.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.