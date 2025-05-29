Three regional projects awarded tobacco money

Three regional projects awarded tobacco money

The Tobacco Commission recently met in Bristol where the group approved 45 funding requests across the state. Locally, Henry County will get $1.5 million for an upgrade to Beaver Creek Drive at the Patriot Centre, Patrick & Henry Community College will get $240,000 to increase its dual enrollment offerings at the Media Technology center, and the town of Stuart will get nearly $155,000 to renovate the Star Theatre.

Related Posts

City Council approves budget
City Council approves budget

Martinsville City Council approved the new fiscal budget this evening by a 3-2 vote with council members Julian Mei and…

It’s graduation weekend
It’s graduation weekend

This is graduation weekend. Last night Martinsville, Bassett and Patrick County high schools held commencement exercises. This morning at 9…