Three regional projects awarded tobacco money

The Tobacco Commission recently met in Bristol where the group approved 45 funding requests across the state. Locally, Henry County will get $1.5 million for an upgrade to Beaver Creek Drive at the Patriot Centre, Patrick & Henry Community College will get $240,000 to increase its dual enrollment offerings at the Media Technology center, and the town of Stuart will get nearly $155,000 to renovate the Star Theatre.
