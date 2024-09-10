Three things to know about multi-state salmonella outbreak, egg recall
(NEW YORK) — A poultry farm in Wisconsin has recalled all of its eggs distributed in three states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to dozens of sicknesses as part of a Salmonella outbreak across nine states.
Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC issued a recall on all carton sizes of all chicken egg types and expiration dates sold under two different labels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced with the company on Sept. 6.
Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and food service distributors.
The Bonduel-based producer issued the recall on “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, “because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the company said in a statement.
“The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation,” the company stated.
Milo’s Poultry Farms has ceased production and distribution as of the time of publication and “will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.”
The CDC has reported 65 total illnesses and 24 hospitalizations as of time of publication and the active investigation is ongoing.
Symptoms, side effects of salmonella
“Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days,” according to the CDC.
“Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization,” the agency notes.
(NEW YORK) — As summer begins to wind down and many children and teenagers across the U.S. get ready to head back to school next month, it also means updated COVID-19 vaccines are around the corner.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans receive the updated 2024-25 vaccine when it becomes available later this year.
Health officials have used the term “updated vaccines” in anticipation of needing to formulate a new vaccine every year to match circulating variants as is done for the flu shot.
“Historically, when we’re talking about COVID vaccines, we’re talking about boosters that would happen at some time post your previous vaccine,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News contributor.
“Now we’re targeting annual vaccines for COVID-19 that is similar to flu. It’s a reformulation based on what’s circulating, and this is why we’re talking about an annual campaign rather than a booster,” he continued.
Here’s what you need to know about the updated COVID vaccines:
What variants does it target?
The updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccines will target the JN.1 lineage of the virus, an offshoot of the omicron variant.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers to formulate a vaccine that closely matches the KP.2 strain of JN.1.
Who is eligible?
The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive an updated vaccine.
Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available for those 6 months old and older while the Novavax vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and older.
When will the vaccines be available?
Updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available in either August or September.
The CDC has said that it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as a flu shot or an RSV vaccine, for those who are being eligible.
For those who decide to get multiple vaccines in one appointment, “we suggest probably using different [arms] so you don’t exacerbate tenderness at the injection site,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine and infectious disease specialists at University of California, San Francisco, told ABC News. “But essentially, you can get all three at the same time.”
Are the vaccines free?
Those who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will receive coverage for the updated vaccines.
In previous years, the CDC had a Bridge Access Program that provided free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs. The program is ending in August 2024.
“This year we won’t have the luxury of having the Bridge Program be a safety gap,” Chin-Hong said. “Those who have no insurance, which comprises millions of Americans, will have to be covered by different states’ safety net programs.”
For children whose parents or guardians cannot afford vaccine coverage for them, there is the federally funded Vaccines for Children Program, which provides access to vaccines.
Why should I receive a vaccine?
Data has shown that COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death as well as lower the risk of developing long COVID.
A September 2023 analysis by the CDC suggested making the COVID-19 vaccine recommendation universal could prevent about 400,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths over the next two years.
“We have to remember that this virus is constantly changing, and that your protection from previous infection or from previous vaccines declines over time,” Brownstein said. “Making sure that you receive the most updated formulations of vaccine will ensure that you have the most recent protection and we of course assumed that like previous years.”
He added that protection from the updated vaccines will likely last through the winter months, when cases typically increase and, as a result, hospitalizations and deaths increase as well.
Chin-Hong said it’s important for those who are at risk of serious disease and hospitalization to get vaccinated including those who are older and immunocompromised as well as those who live with high-risk individuals to prevent spread.
(NEW YORK) — Sara Anne Willette has spent more than 1,620 days in isolation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Jersey resident took health precautions in public before the pandemic because of her common variable immunodeficiency, which means she doesn’t make enough antibodies to fight infections.
Simple tasks like going for a walk down the street or taking a trip to the grocery store are laden with safety hurdles and anxiety for Willette.
Stressful tasks, like moving from Iowa to New Jersey during the pandemic for her husband’s new job, are now even more taxing. The two drove overnight to avoid crowds at gas stations and rest stops, and she’s prepared to do it again. The substantial health precautions in her day-to-day life are forcing her and her family to pack up their life once more and look for a new home in the countryside.
“I’m angry that society is largely inaccessible and I have to risk my life for the bare minimum, like medical care,” Willette told ABC News in a phone call. “Why live in civilization if all of it is completely inaccessible?”
More than four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willette is among the immunocompromised and disabled Americans who’ve complete changed their way of living to survive.
Her anger was tinged with disappointment as she talked about how the rest of the world has gone back to normal despite the hundreds of people across the country dying from COVID-19 each week amid a summer surge of the virus.
COVID-19 has also been a debilitating event for tens of millions of people who have or are currently experiencing long COVID, which in some cases has been defined as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
With some lawmakers beginning to propose mask bans in hopes of reducing crime, it’s no longer an option for some to live life normally among the rest of society.
Willette was among the people ABC News checked back in with after previously talking to them about isolating two years after the pandemic began.
Finding a new normal
There are simple joys that Willette misses: having a garden, running, walking, letting her dogs run without a leash and drinking coffee on a porch.
She’s planning on moving to the mountains — somewhere between New Hampshire and Virginia — and gaining enough acreage to allow her and her family to embrace the activities they lost during the pandemic. However, being alone out in the countryside isn’t the goal for Willette.
Rather, she intends to build a pathogen-aware community. That means buying enough land so other disabled, immunocompromised or health-conscious able-bodied people who don’t want to get COVID-19 can join them and create a home of their own.
“We want something that feels like normal but is set up in a way that we decrease harm for everyone in the community,” Willette said. “We can’t do that in an urban area or even in a suburban area. There are too many risks.”
Her mother and mother-in-law intend to move and join Willette, her husband and her son on the property as well.
For Charis Hill, a California resident who has a systemic inflammatory disease and takes immunosuppressive medications, it’s been hard to access an in-person doctor’s appointment since many safety precautions for COVID-19 are no longer being taken in medical care facilities.
As someone with “high-level medical needs,” the lack of COVID precautions has even made seeking routine care a challenge.
“Just the fact that a medical environment that is supposed to know what a virus can do, most medical environments no longer require masking, and that’s what makes it unsafe for people like me to go, for anybody to go,” Hill told ABC over the phone.
“The impact of the delayed care, where people can’t go get routine care, that’s going to affect the whole health care system. Emergencies happen because of delayed care.”
Despite the stress and forced isolation, they find moments of joy growing their own food in their garden, and stay busy by working to reduce the local feral cat population through Trap-Neuter-Return practices.
They break their isolation monthly to meet at a park with a close-knit circle of friends who take similar safety precautions — they’re all masked, socially distanced and have tested beforehand.
“That’s really the only way for me to meet strangers and also to make new friends,” Hill said.
Mask bans would further bar immunocompromised people from public life, according to Hill.
Such bans “make it unsafe for us to exist,” Hill noted, because people may feel pressure not to wear masks when they’re sick or if immunocompromised people are worried about backlash for doing so.
With more people testing positive for COVID this summer, and with the fall and winter virus season ahead, Hill says society’s “new normal” should involve free testing, vaccines, access to at-home antiviral therapy paxlovid and flexible hybrid working options to mitigate the spread of illnesses.
“We need a new normal, and a new normal that is equitable for everyone, and that not only prioritizes high risk people, but that also reduces infection overall,” Hill said.
COVID concerns for the immunocompromised population
Immunocompromised people — about 3% of the adult population in the U.S., according to the National Institutes of Health — continue to face potentially serious medical complications or death when it comes to COVID-19. Even for those who were not previously at risk now have seen life-changing heath impacts.
“Long COVID can happen to anyone, and I have certainly seen young, healthy, vigorous athletes have prolonged, debilitating symptoms from long COVID,” Dr. Jeannina Smith, the medical director of University of Wisconsin’s Transplant Infectious Disease Program, told ABC over the phone.
However, society has largely appeared to have moved on. The CDC stopped recording some COVID-19 related data and some politicians have proposed mask bans as a potential solution to crime.
“It takes us a step back for public health,” Hill said. “We have other pandemics that are coming, and it’s going to make it harder to reenact mask mandates if we need them in the future.”
For the immunocompromised, regular society could seem like a minefield, according to Dr. Cassandra M. Pierre, the medical director of Public Health Programs and the associate hospital epidemiologist at Boston Medical Center.
She noted that people at higher risk for complications “are still, unfortunately, in our hospitals today. We see that they have this forced risk of going on to develop critical COVID or potentially even die. This is still occurring. COVID is still happening.”
This is all happening despite a better understanding of disease transmission and the information needed to be better equipped to empower communities to protect their health, Pierre added.
Patients have been harassed or mocked for wearing masks in public, Dr. Jeannina Smith noted, despite international and national medical organizations emphasizing the importance of mask wearing as a mitigation tactic for illnesses. Hill has experienced this first hand.
“You can’t look at someone and know that they’re receiving immunosuppression for an organ transplant or an autoimmune condition, and they remain at risk,” Smith said.
“Even if you don’t have individual risk, any person can still spread COVID to someone who has higher risk,” she said. “In fact, much of the spread continues to be from asymptomatic person. The very idea that we would criminalize wanting to protect our fellow citizens is pretty horrific.”
The federal government has recently changed its tune amid the summer COVID spike and is preparing for the upcoming fall and winter season by approving and granting emergency use authorization for updated COVID-19 vaccines and restarting its free at-home COVID tests program.
(NEW YORK) — The announcement from TV travel guide Rick Steves about his prostate cancer diagnosis this week is putting a spotlight on the disease and the importance of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening.
In a statement posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Steves shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next month after he finishes filming two new shows in France for the next three weeks.
“I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and—God willing—be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” he wrote. “I have great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. And I have lots more to be thankful for…including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I’m in good hands.”
Steves, who is known for his travel shows such as Rick Steves’ Europe and “Travel with Rick Steves,” added in the statement that he isn’t too concerned about the diagnosis.
“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip,” he explained. “I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful.”
He added, “I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships. Thank you for your love and support (and any “travel tips” you may have for me as I set off on this journey).”
How common are deaths from prostate cancer?
Prostate cancer is considered the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, and the first is lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Although prostate cancer can be a serious disease, most men who were diagnosed with it did not die from it, ACS said.
“In fact, more than 3.3 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today,” ACS added.
The good news is likely due to early detection and advances in treatment, the prostate cancer death rate has declined by about half from 1993 to 2013.
In recent years, the death rate has stabilized, likely reflecting the rise in cancers being found at an advanced stage, according to ACS.
How to get early detection for prostate cancer
Like many cancers, early detection is vital. Prostate cancer can be screened for with a blood test called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA). The goal of screening is to catch cancer before symptoms present and can be done during medical check-ups.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which helps establish standards for screening tests, says the decision to screen people aged 55-69 for prostate cancer should be a choice between the individual and their healthcare provider based on personal risk.
The USPSTF, notably, does not recommend screening over the age of 70.
What happens next after a high PSA is detected?
After a high PSA is detected, a doctor may call for a biopsy after ruling out other possible causes.. However, there are risks of complications such as infection or bleeding.
When making the decision of when to screen someone for prostate cancer, clinicians also consider the risk of someone developing prostate cancer. Some groups, including Black Americans, have a higher risk.
Black men and women are more likely to die from prostate, uterine and breast cancer compared to other races, according to data from the ACS.
Additionally, while screening is designed to detect and treat aggressive prostate cancer, not all identified prostate cancer will require treatment, especially as they age. In some cases, doctors will keep a close eye on people with low grade prostate cancers, something called active surveillance.
However, recommendations for screening do not apply if a patient develops symptoms like trouble urinating or blood in the urine. If that happens, people should talk to their doctor right away.
The USPSTF is currently reviewing the guidelines for prostate cancer screening and recommendations may change in the next few years.
Dr. Camry Kelly, DO, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and is Chief Resident at Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Rochester, Minnesota as well as Dr. Ashley Yoo, MD, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and an Internal Medicine Resident at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.