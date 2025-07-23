Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years

Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tia Carrere has always been a part of the Lilo & Stitch ‘ohana.

The actress voiced Lilo’s older sister, Nani, in the original 2002 animated feature. She then returned to the world in the live-action version of the film to play Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who serves as a mentor to Nani.

Carrere told ABC Audio it was special to return to the story, this time as a completely different character.

“It was just this bizarre time warp that parallels my own journey as a woman, as a mother, and the different role you take on as a grown-up adult woman,” Carrere said. “It was special being able to do it. I love that I got to play this role in this movie all these years later, and sort of grow individually as a human being and then as a character in the film.”

Lilo & Stitch is the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the 2025 global box office, having made over $1 billon to date.

“It’s hardly conceivable that Stitch is a billionaire. I knew him when,” Carrere said.

As for what led to the little blue alien being so beloved, Carrere says people see themselves in him.

“I think Stitch is crazy, out of control, messy, doesn’t have his act together. And I think that lives in all of us,” Carrere said. “We learn how to navigate this world and try to be our best versions, and I think that Stitch speaks to us, that crazy, zany, out-of-control part of us that we try to keep under control.” 

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film is now available to watch at home on paid video on demand digital platforms. It will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 37 years together.

The actors, both 68, shared Instagram tributes to one another on Wednesday.

“Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!!” Wilson captioned a photo of her and her husband bundled up in hats and jackets.

Hanks, meanwhile, shared a warm-weather selfie his wife took of them while out for a swim.

“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks,” Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in “thanks” as a play on his own initials.

Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling “every day” with her a “blast” and “fun.”

“I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like when you are married to somebody,” Hanks said. “It’s supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty.”

Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song “The Spark” was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love,” Wilson wrote in part. “Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom.”

Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Tom’s son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
Universal Pictures

The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more return for ‘Scrubs’ reboot
Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more return for ‘Scrubs’ reboot
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Zach BraffDonald Faison and more are scrubbing back in.

Good Morning America has confirmed that Braff and Faison are returning for the new Scrubs series.

Sarah Chalke will also return to the series and join Braff and Faison as executive producers.

According to a logline for the reboot, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.”

“Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” the logline adds.

GMA previously reported that a reboot was being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence.

The hit 2000s medical comedy featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of J.D. Dorian (Braff).

It aired for nine seasons and was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.

In his Instagram Story, Braff shared a video of himself singing, “I can’t do this all on my own. I need Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison.”

Faison, who portrayed Turk in the hit series, also shared a post of his own with a throwback photo of him, Chalke and Braff. He captioned the post, “Hello again.”

Chalke took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo too, with Faison and Braff and captioned the post, “YAY!!!!”

She added in her Instagram Story, “@vdoozer thank you for my dream job…a second time.”

In a statement shared by ABC, Lawrence said, “Scrubs means so very much to me.”

“So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” he added.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.