Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold to be honored at Gotham Awards for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will be honored at the 2024 Gotham Awards for their work on the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown.

The pair will be awarded Gotham’s Visionary Tribute award, which “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.” 

“In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, shares. “Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation.”

The Gotham Awards are happening Dec. 2 in New York City.

‘Full House’ alum Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘My own personal battle’
Good Morning America

Full House alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast Full House Rewind that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I’ve often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I’m wearing this hat for another reason,” he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. He called the diagnosis a “big surprise.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Coulier said “this has all happened to me very quickly,” and revealed he’s already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a “preemptive strike” rather than wait for his hair to fall out.

“This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on Full House Rewind?” he said. “Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us.”

Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer — his sister, his niece and his mother — have inspired him to fight the disease.

“I saw what they went through, and if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I’m going to put up a pretty good fight,” he said.

Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened.

“Early detection can mean all the difference in the world,” he said. “And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I’m on is all going to be worth it, because there’s a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to.”

Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen in Mark Seliger/20th Century Studios

The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.

The film, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen’s creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, NebraskaVariety reports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen’s recordings was dicey, since he’d originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.

In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.

As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. There’s no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.

Rufus Sewell calls Allison Janney ‘the perfect addition’ to ‘The Diplomat’
L-R: Rufus Sewell, Kerri Russel/ Photo courtesy of Netflix

(SPOILER ALERT) The second season of Netflix’s The Diplomat returns on Thursday, and while Rufus Sewell’s character, Hal Wyler, was the victim of a car bombing at the end of season 1, he is indeed back for another go-round. 

“He has survived. Not everyone has made it,” he tells ABC Audio, noting that the bombing will have a “tremendous effect”on his wife, United States ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell.

While the couple seemed to be on the outs at the end of season 1, Sewell says the bombing does bring them back to each other. 

“So for a while afterwards, there’s a closeness between them, exacerbated by the fact that it seems like no one else can be trusted,” he says. “So they only really have each other.”

He adds, “She’s reminded how much she loves and cares for him, but it doesn’t mean all the old problems have gone away.”

Former The West Wing star Allison Janney joins the cast in season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn, and Sewell calls her the perfect addition to the show.

He says he was “a massive fan” of the White House drama, noting he “loved her character so much and I’ve loved her in everything she’s done.”

“So her coming on board was a big thing for us,” he says. “It was just a lovely vote of confidence and she is so much fun to work with.”

