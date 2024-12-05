Timothée Chalamet ‘floored’ and ‘grateful’ for Bob Dylan’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ praise

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet can’t quite believe that Bob Dylan has commented about his portrayal of Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.

On Wednesday, Dylan tweeted about the film, noting that Timothée is “a brilliant actor,” adding, “so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.” 

Well, now Timothée has responded to Dylan with a tweet of his own, writing, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. 

The film, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Dec. 25, with special early IMAX screenings starting Dec. 18.

‘Wicked’ opens with an enchanting 4 million weekend
‘Wicked’ opens with an enchanting $114 million weekend
Universal

“Glicked” is the new “Barbenheimer.”

Wicked dazzled in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It ranks as the third-biggest North American debut this year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 with $211 million and $154 million, respectively.

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway show also logged fourth-biggest debut for a musical, sandwiched between Disney’s The Little Mermaid with $95.5 million and Frozen II‘s $154 million, according to Variety. Wicked also marked the best opening for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking the $31 million collected by 2014’s Into the Woods.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, added an estimated $50.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $164 million, topping Les Miserables’ $103 million in 2012.

Gladiator II, while falling short of expectations, still pulled off a solid second place debut, grabbing an estimated $55.5 million at the domestic box office. The sequel to 2000’s Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, opened internationally last weekend with $87 million and added an estimated $50.5 million, for a global total of $221 million.

Third place went to the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday comedy Red One, which earned an estimated $13.3 million. It’s three-week North American total is $52 million and $117.1 worldwide.

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was Venom: The Last Dance, grabbing an estimated $4 million in its fourth week of release. The third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has grossed $133 million domestically and $456 million worldwide.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death
Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends actress shared a collection of photos of Perry on the one-year anniversary of his 2023 death.

The first photo Aniston shared was a black-and-white shot of her under Perry’s arm while the pair posed for the picture. A second shot shows Perry and Aniston on the set of Friends while Perry leans over and kisses Aniston on the forehead. In another picture, the cast of Friends is huddled together arm-in-arm. The final shot shows Perry smiling in a suit.

Aniston captioned the slideshow “1 year” and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation. 

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

In an Instagram post last November following Perry’s death, Aniston remembered Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” wrote Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing on Friends.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she continued. “I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Aniston opened up to Variety in December, saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston told the outlet.

Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

