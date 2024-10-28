Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in NYC

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.

It was an unofficial event organized by his fans that was eventually disbanded by police.

A TikTok video shows the Oscar nominee walking through the crowd greeting contest attendees in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan.

His arrival was accompanied by cheers and screams from his fans.

“Just a typical sunday in new york city,” a user by the name of Sophie Mannes wrote in the TikTok caption, as she posted the video.

Chalamet was also seen taking a moment to pose for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed up as his characters from Wonka and the Dune films for the lookalike contest, per images released by The Associated Press.

As the contestants began walking on a red carpet for the competition, the New York Police Department instructed the large crowd to disperse and issued organizers a $500 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest,” the AP reported, adding that the police arrested at least one contestant, with pending charges.

The organizers had promoted the event by posting flyers for the contest around the city, offering a $50 dollar prize to the winner, which led to social media buzz and thousands of online RSVPs.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who hosted the event, told the AP, “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium.”

ABC News has reached out to the NYPD for comment but did not hear back immediately.

