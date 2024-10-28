Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in NYC

Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in NYC
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.

It was an unofficial event organized by his fans that was eventually disbanded by police.

A TikTok video shows the Oscar nominee walking through the crowd greeting contest attendees in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan.

His arrival was accompanied by cheers and screams from his fans.

“Just a typical sunday in new york city,” a user by the name of Sophie Mannes wrote in the TikTok caption, as she posted the video.

Chalamet was also seen taking a moment to pose for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed up as his characters from Wonka and the Dune films for the lookalike contest, per images released by The Associated Press.

As the contestants began walking on a red carpet for the competition, the New York Police Department instructed the large crowd to disperse and issued organizers a $500 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest,” the AP reported, adding that the police arrested at least one contestant, with pending charges.

The organizers had promoted the event by posting flyers for the contest around the city, offering a $50 dollar prize to the winner, which led to social media buzz and thousands of online RSVPs.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who hosted the event, told the AP, “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium.”

ABC News has reached out to the NYPD for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Scream 7’ sets February release date
‘Scream 7’ sets February release date
Neve Campbel in 2021’s “Scream” — Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris

Following a series of setbacks, Scream 7 will finally be creeping its way into theaters Feb. 27, 2026.

Neve Campbell, who is returning to the horror franchise after sitting out the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, and series creator Kevin Williamson shared the news in an Instagram post that showed the date on a blood-splattered calendar with the words “Scream 7” scribbled at the bottom.

“It’s gonna be a killer 2026,” reads the caption.

Jenna Ortega, who co-starred in Scream 6 opposite Melissa Barrera, reportedly left the project due to her shooting schedule for Netflix’s Wednesday, shortly after Barrera was reportedly fired from the film for her social media comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, according to Variety.

Additionally, Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon dropped out of the project in December 2023 over creative differences. Production was further delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Scream franchise, originally launched in 1996 with Wes Craven helming the first installment, has grossed over $908 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News’ South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, “Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities.” 

He continued, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!”

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail. 

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while “a thousand miles away” from each other
Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while “a thousand miles away” from each other
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.

The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song “Disco” by Surf Curse.

“Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together,” Bacon said in the caption of the post.

Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.

In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the StarsJulianne Hough.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.