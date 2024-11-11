Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about his experience playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chalamet calls playing Dylan “the most unique challenge I’ve taken on,” but notes he gained his confidence by performing all the movie’s music live.

“Maybe it was the least responsible thing on the actor’s part because the music exists and the performances exist,” he said. And while Chalamet did prerecord songs, in the end he opted to sing live during filming because he felt the recorded tunes were “too clean,” noting, “There’s not a single prerecord in the movie.”

While fans may be hoping to learn a lot more about Dylan watching the film, Chalamet warns that they aren’t really seeing a true biopic on the legendary singer.

“This is not definitive, this is interpretive, this is not fact, this is not how it happened,” he says. “This is a fable.”

As for how he approached playing Dylan, Chalamet explains why he didn’t want to directly mimic the singer. 

“Somebody once said to me, ‘You can’t make a movie about a painter because it’s not interesting to watch paint dry,’” he said. “Bob has that element because he’s not one of these forward-facing musicians.”

And while he did have a vocal and dialect coach, Chalamet says he found that it wasn’t “my style” or Dylan’s either.

“Bob did not have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes,” he said. “There’s no way to impersonate that.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
My Brilliant Friend: The fourth and final season of the coming-of-age drama series is available to watch.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is catching feelings and flights – all the way to Rome! Part two of season 4 is now streaming.

Uglies: Based on the popular young adult book series, Joey King stars in this new movie.

Hulu
The Old Man: Jeff Bridges is back and better than ever in season 2 of the drama series.

How to Die Alone: An airport employee survives an accidental brush with death in the feel-good comedy series.

Starz
Three Women: The New York Times bestselling book is now a limited series, and you can watch the premiere episode now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn defends “perfect” Joker in teaser to sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn defends “perfect” Joker in teaser to sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, there’s a new teaser for Lady Gaga‘s new film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

This teaser focuses on Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck aka Joker, who is shown laughing maniacally in a variety of scenes while we hear unseen voices say, “You are sick. Delusional.”; “He’s a monster.”; and “This is a very disturbed individual.”

Then we see Joker and Gaga’s Harley Quinn being swarmed by the press. She snaps, “He’s not sick! He’s perfect.” And as the teaser ends, we hear her voice-over whispering, “You’re Joker.”

As previously reported, Joker: Folie à Deux is set two years after the original film and features Joker awaiting the death penalty in a psych ward, where he meets fellow patient Harley Quinn, who’s obsessed with him. The two fall in love, and as Joker stops taking his meds, he enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals.

Speaking to Variety, Gaga said director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Tom Cruise eyeing ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel
In brief: Tom Cruise eyeing ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Tom Cruise is in early talks to star in a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder,” a source tells the outlet. “It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.” The NASCAR drama starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a young hot-shot stock car driver who gets his chance to compete at the top level. Details of the sequel have not been revealed …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4, part 2 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. “Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail, reads the logline that accompanies the trailer. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant star. Outer Banks season four, part two, hits Netflix on Nov. 7 …

Alan Rachins, best known for playing Douglas Brackman Jr. on L.A. Law, the EV series co-created by his late younger brother Steven Bochco, and the father of Jenna Elfman’s character on Dharma & Greg, died died in his sleep of heart failure Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Joanna Frank, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. Rachins’ other credits include the 1995 film Showgirls

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.