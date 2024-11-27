Timothée Chalamet performs 40 songs in Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’

Timothée Chalamet performs 40 songs in Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet does his own singing and guitar playing in the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, and apparently he had to learn a lot of the Dylan catalog to be ready for the film.

In a new featurette shared by Entertainment Weekly, producer Fred Berger shares just how extensive Chalamet’s preparation was for the role.

“There are 40 songs in the movie that he performs,” Berger says. “On guitar, on harmonica, and singing live take after take after take.”

The clip features behind-the-scenes footage of Chalamet performing as Dylan, set to his take on the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone.”

“It was important for me to sing and play live,” Chalamet says. “Because if I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here? And I’m proud that we took that leap.”

His co-star Elle Fanning said she had “goose bumps,” watching Chalamet at work, noting, “You can see how much love, and how hard he’s worked and how much he cares about getting this right.” 

The clip also features footage of Boyd Holbrook performing as Johnny Cash, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Ed Norton and Pete Seeger.

“It’s a movie about music that is unadorned and authentic,” the film’s director, James Mangold, adds. “You could feel the thing working for everyone.”

A Complete Unknown hits theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: A suitor tells Joan he’s ‘not in love’ with her
‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: A suitor tells Joan he’s ‘not in love’ with her
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and her remaining men traveled to French Polynesia and explored the islands of Tahiti during their meaningful overnight dates.

This week marked part one of the Golden Bachelorette finale, and before the dates, Vassos said she had a connection with all three of her suitors: Pascal, Guy and Chock.

Vassos also said that she wanted to use each date as a way to get to know each man on a more emotional level without cameras present.

On her first date, she and Guy explored the island of Mo’orea on a boat and had a romantic dinner. Guy recalled his hometown date with Vassos last week and told her how his family adored her. He also told her about how he’s been thinking more about their future together.

Her second overnight date was with Chock, who has appeared to be her strongest connection throughout the season. The couple explored the island on an ATV and had a romantic dinner on a cruise ship. Vassos expressed to Chock how much he was on her mind, and Chock told her that he was “falling in love” with her. The end of their date left Vassos feeling “confident” in their connection.

Vassos’ final date with Pascal included Tahitian dancing and a Tahitian feast. During their date, they participated in a traditional Tahitian bonding ceremony, where they each “released” their fears in the ocean.

Following the ceremony, the salon owner from Chicago opened up to Vassos about the difficult time he’s been having and while he cares about her, he told her that he’s “not in love” with her.

In the end, Pascal cut the date short, leaving Vassos feeling “unlovable” and questioning whether she’ll be able to find love again.

Stay tuned to see if Vassos’ journey to finding love gets a happily ever after. But first, all the men are reuniting next week for the men tell all episode.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Certified geeks Zack Snyder and Joe Manganiello share their nerdiest treasures
Certified geeks Zack Snyder and Joe Manganiello share their nerdiest treasures
Netflix

Zack Snyder has made his share of “geek” films, from Man of Steel to The Watchmen to his latest Rebel Moon films. And now in a conversation posted by Netflix Geeked, he and another nerdcore superstar, Joe Manganiello, share their respective nerdiest treasures. 

“The nerdiest thing I own is … the life-size Han Solo in carbon freeze,” Snyder began, earning an envious “Ooh” from the Magic Mike star. 

Snyder continues, “I did a TV commercial with Harrison Ford, and I remember … he was like, ‘You know, I’m glad you’re just not one of those weirdo dorks, you know?'”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah! Me? Nah, of course not,'” earning a laugh from Manganiello. “Yeah, me? I don’t have you frozen in carbonite in my living room,” Joe added. 

Zack said he had to “come clean” to the Star Wars star, admitting that yes, he is one of those dorks, and yes, he did have Ford’s likeness entombed as his alter ego was at the end of The Empire Strikes Back

“And he was like, ‘That’s really disappointing,'” the director recalled.

For his part, Joe said, “Apart from all the things for the Friday night D&D games” — he hosts a weekly Dungeon & Dragons get-together for his famous friends — “the coolest thing that would appeal to nerds that I have is the Deathstroke helmet from the Justice League end credits scene.” 

Snyder, Justice League‘s original director, nodded but added, “That’s not even nerdy, that’s just cool.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Angelina Jolie becomes “one of the greatest artists who ever lived” in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Maria’
Angelina Jolie becomes “one of the greatest artists who ever lived” in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Maria’
Netflix/Pablo Larraín

In a teaser that only features two lines of dialogue, but more glowing critical quotes and film festival bona fides to already land the film in next year’s Oscar race, Netflix has revealed Angelina Jolie as opera great Maria Callas

In Maria, which was directed by Pablo Larraín, who helmed the movies Jackie and Spencer, Jolie portrays no less than “one of the greatest artists who ever lived,” according to the teaser.

She’s first shown striding onto a stage in an empty performance venue, with a pianist asking her, “Maria: What do you want to sing?”

What follows is montage of the film, Callas in various costumes standing before sold-out crowds; being crushed by adoring fans; and sobbing by herself. 

Back to that empty space, Maria waves her hand to the musician and tells him “Not today” before striding away. 

According to Netflix, “The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye,” adding the film “reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.”

The premiere of the film was met with an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in August that left Jolie in tears.

Maria debuts in select theaters in November and on Netflix Dec. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.