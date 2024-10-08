Timothée Chalamet sings “Like A Rolling Stone” in new trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The second trailer for the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown has just been released, giving fans another look at Timothée Chalamet playing the rock legend in the early days of his career. 

“You trekked all the way from Minnesota — why is that?” Ed Burns as Pete Seeger says in the beginning of the clip. Chalamet responds, “I wanted to catch a spark.”

The clip gives us another taste of Chalamet’s vocal chops, with the trailer soundtracked to his version of Dylan’s “Girl From North Country,” as well as the iconic “Like A Rolling Stone.” The first trailer had him singing “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall.” 

The new trailer also features footage of Dylan in New York City, and glimpses of his relationships with Joan Baez and a character named Sylvie Russo, played by Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, respectively. It also shows him dealing with his rise to fame, and his disillusionment with his own career. 

“200 people in that room, and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be,” Dylan says. When asked, “Let you be what?” he responds, “Whatever it is they don’t want me to be.” 

The film follows Dylan through his infamous 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar — a scene we see in the trailer.

“I’m not sure they want to hear what I want to play, Johnny,” Dylan says to Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook. Cash replies, “I wanna hear it,” and later adds, “Make some noise, big D.”

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Christmas Day.

ABC floats trailer to Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson’s sexy ship series ‘Doctor Odyssey’
Disney/Pari Dukovic

ABC has unveiled a full-length trailer to Doctor Odyssey, its buzzy new primetime series from Ryan Murphy in which Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Max Bankman, a physician on board a pleasure cruise ship.

The coming attraction teases sun, surf, sex and sudden medical emergencies.

Don Johnson is the captain and informs the new hire, “Our mission is to preserve the dream: And that’s why you’re here — to keep these dreamers safe.”

He adds, “We’ve constructed a paradise here, but make no mistake … it’s your job to keep everyone alive.”

Along the way, Jackson meets cute with — and eventually hooks up with — one of the ship’s nurses (Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo), but the trailer is heavy on the action outside of the bedroom, with the ship that bears the show’s name apparently chockablock with medical situations, from a passenger falling overboard to trying to triage a patient while being hurled around in rough seas. 

There are also teases of guest stars, with John Stamos and Kelsea Ballerini crossing paths with the good doctor.

Doctor Odyssey gets underway Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Only money in the building: Selena Gomez is now a billionaire
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Sure, Selena Gomez is a world-famous actress and singer, but it’s her makeup line that has made her a billionaire.

Bloomberg reports that the star of Only Murders In the Building is one of the country’s youngest self-made female billionaires. According to the publication’s Billionaires Index, she’s worth $1.3 billion, and most of that — $1.1 billion — comes from Rare Beauty Brands Inc., her 5-year-old makeup brand. 

Selena isn’t the first pop star to become a billionaire based on a makeup line: Rihanna hit that milestone in 2021 thanks to her line, Fenty Beauty.

Selena’s other income comes from brand partnerships, acting, music sales, streaming and her interest in her mental health start-up company, Wondermind, according to Bloomberg. Her past multimillion-dollar brand partnerships include Coach, Louis Vuitton and Puma SE. And she makes at least $6 million per season from Only Murders.

Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of LA-based branding company Hollywood Branded, tells Bloomberg Selena is “a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

Brent Saunders, the CEO of Bausch + Lomb Corp, and an investor in Wondermind, tells Bloomberg that in Selena, “You’ve got a real role model of how a celebrity can use their influence and expertise to both do good and create good business.”

