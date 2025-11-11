Timothée Chalamet stars in ‘Marty Supreme’ official trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars in the official trailer for Marty Supreme.

A24 released the trailer for Josh Safdie‘s upcoming drama film on Tuesday. It finds Chalamet playing a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who is “a young man with a dream no one respects” that “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to its official logline.

The trailer starts with Marty in bed with a famous movie star, who is played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Do you make money at this little table tennis thing?” she asks him.

“Not yet,” he responds. Paltrow then asks him if he has a job, and when he says he doesn’t, she asks him how he lives.

“Well, I live with the confidence if I believe in myself, the money will follow,” he says, adding that the thought of not succeeding “doesn’t even enter my consciousness.”

Safdie directed the film from a script he wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

The cast is also made up of those making their feature film acting debut. Tyler, The Creator co-stars in the film and is billed as Tyler Okonma, while Shark Tank‘s Mr. Wonderful also appears in the film, credited as Kevin O’Leary.

Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher also star in the upcoming movie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Abbott Elementary is taking a field trip.

The hit ABC sitcom filmed an upcoming season 5 episode at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

Photos of the cast on the field at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, were posted on Instagram.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson previously teased the episode during San Diego Comic-Con in July, saying, “You can expect us to be filming at a live event, but I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.”

It’s not the first time the Philadelphia-set classroom comedy has featured Philly sports. Season 2 featured an appearance from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and season 3 featured appearances by Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary debuts Oct. 1.

Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Adam Scott in ‘Severance.’ (Apple TV+)

Heading into the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday, the Apple TV+ series Severance is the leading nominee with 27 nods, including outstanding drama series. The show follows employees at the cult-like corporation Lumon, who’ve volunteered for “severance,” a procedure that makes them forget their home lives while at work and vice versa.

Among the recognition for the series are nominations for the show’s lead actors: lead actor and lead actress in a drama series for Adam Scott and Britt Lower; supporting actor in a drama for John TurturroZach Cherry and Tramell Tillman; and supporting actress in a drama for Patricia Arquette.

Turturro’s nominated for his role as Irv, specifically for the episode “Woe’s Hollow,” where the severed employees leave the office for the first time for a team-building exercise in the woods. What follows is a violent confrontation with a co-worker who Irv assumes to be a spy, leading to his termination from Lumon.

Turturro says of the episode, “We got to be outside, which was a big relief for me.” He says he “put a lot of work” into playing Irv both as an “innie” — his severed persona at Lumon — and “outie,” the person he is outside of work.

But, he notes, “It’s a bit of a roller coaster, the show, and sometimes you yourself are confused, saying, ‘Would he know this? Would he not know that?'”

Arquette has been nominated for her role as Harmony Cobel [koe-BELL], the villain of season 1, who switches loyalties when she becomes disenchanted with how Lumon has treated her.

“Cobel’s really been knocked off her axis. She’s in a very weird position that she’s never been in before,” Arquette says of her season 2 journey. “And I think she’s in a bit of [an] interior cyclone of, what does she want to do? What does she believe in? How does she feel about this corporation?” 

Sydney Sweeney says critics of her bathwater soap were ‘mainly girls’
Sydney Sweeney says critics of her bathwater soap were ‘mainly girls’
Sydney Sweeney arrives at a special LA screening of ‘Americana’ on August 3, 2025. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney says the critics of her bathwater soap were “mainly the girls.”

The actress took part in an advertising campaign with Dr. Squatch earlier this year in which the company sold a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.

Called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the product was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, where she promoted the body wash while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

Sweeney recently spoke to The Wall Street Journal about whether she tracks the public’s perception of the things she is a part of.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said.

She also spoke about the backlash against Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

This is a reference to the viral candle that was branded Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater after a scene in his film Saltburn caused a social media stir.

Sweeney also received backlash this summer over an ad campaign she participated in with American Eagle. The ads were built around the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which was a riff on “great genes.”

In one of the ads, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

This led to some critics of the campaign to claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

American Eagle released a statement about the ad’s controversy on Aug. 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.” 

