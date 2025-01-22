Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in new promo
Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to Saturday Night Live in the promo for Saturday’s episode.
The actor, who is pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show, explains in the promo that he’s enlisted contestants from his viral look-alike contest to pretend to be him throughout the week.
“I’ve never done this before. I’m having to be the SNL host and musical guest in the same week,” Chalamet says in the trailer. “It’s a lot of work. And I wanna focus on the songs. So I brought in some help to cover it with all the hosting duties.”
Some of the things Chalamet says he needs his look-alikes to help him with are meeting with the writers, working on his monologue and listening to SNL cast member Mikey Day talk about hosting Netflix’s Is It Cake? The Chalamet look-alike dressed up like Bob Dylan is given the latter task.
The promo ends with Chalamet forgetting he was supposed to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He sends one of his look-alikes in his place, then watches his appearance on the program from backstage at SNL.
“He’s good,” Chalamet says to his other look-alikes while watching the Fallon appearance. “He’s really good. Yeah, you guys could learn from him.”
This marks Chalamet’s third time hosting SNL and his first time as the musical guest.
While it’s unknown if Chalamet will sing as Dylan during the broadcast, this musical guest gig comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.
Emilia Pérez earned the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nods and Conclave with six nods.
On the TV side, The Bear cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun scored four noms apiece.
The best motion picture nods went to The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 for dramas, while Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked were nominated for comedies and musicals.
Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television Baby Reindeer Disclaimer Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story The Penguin Ripley True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain Hugh Grant, Heretic Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness Glen Powell, Hit Man Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best original score Conclave The Brutalist Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez The Wild Robot Challengers
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Dakota Fanning, Ripley Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Alison Janney, The Diplomat Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Harrison Ford, Shrinking Jack Lowden, Slow Horses Diego Luna, La Máquina Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best motion picture (non-English language) Emilia Pérez The Girl with the Needle I’m Still Here Vermiglio All We Imagine as Light The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Cristin Milioti, The Penguin Sofía Vergara, Griselda Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best motion picture (animated) Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Moana 2 Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez Ariana Grande, Wicked Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Margaret Qualley, The Substance Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best screenplay Emilia Pérez Anora The Brutalist A Real Pain The Substance Conclave
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television Colin Farrell, The Penguin Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Kevin Kline, Disclaimer Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Kiera Knightley, Black Doves Keri Russell, The Diplomat Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best director Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Sean Baker, Anora Edward Berger, Conclave Brady Corbet, The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat, The Substance Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best television series (drama) The Day of the Jackal The Diplomat Mr. and Mrs. Smith Shōgun Slow Horses Squid Game
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Yura Borisov, Anora Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Amy Adams, Nightbitch Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Mikey Madison, Anora Demi Moore, The Substance Zendaya, Challengers
Best television series (musical or comedy) Abbott Elementary The Bear The Gentleman Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building
Cinematic and box office achievement Alien: Romulus Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Deadpool & Wolverine Gladiator II Inside Out 2 Twisters Wicked The Wild Robot
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Daniel Craig, Queer Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl Angelina Jolie, Maria Nicole Kidman, Babygirl Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here Kate Winslet, Lee
Best motion picture (musical or comedy) Anora Challengers Emilia Pérez A Real Pain The Substance Wicked
Best motion picture (drama) The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Nickel Boys September 5
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers Love You, Adam Sandler Single Lady, Ali Wong More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
Best original song “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl “Compress / Repress” from Challengers “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez “Forbidden Road” from Better Man “Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
Wicked and Abbott Elementary are among some of the titles that received nominations at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.
The annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community, will take place in LA on March 27.
Wicked is nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, alongside Cuckoo, Drive-Away Dolls, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, My Old A**, Problemista and Queer. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is nominated in the outstanding comedy series category, along with Ghosts, Hacks, Loot, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Shrinking, Somebody Somewhere, Sort of, We Are Lady Parts and What We Do in the Shadows.
As for the nominees in the outstanding drama series category, the shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Arcane, The Chi, Doctor Who, Found, Heartbreak High, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy and Wicked City received recognition.
The GLAAD Media Awards also offer an outstanding new series category, which this year features nominees Agatha All Along, Black Doves, Brilliant Minds, Diarra from Detroit, Fantasmas, Hazbin Hotel, How to Die Alone, Kaos, No Good Deed and Palm Royale.
Wicked dazzled in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It ranks as the third-biggest North American debut this year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 with $211 million and $154 million, respectively.
The film adaptation of the hit Broadway show also logged fourth-biggest debut for a musical, sandwiched between Disney’s The Little Mermaid with $95.5 million and Frozen II‘s $154 million, according to Variety. Wicked also marked the best opening for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking the $31 million collected by 2014’s Into the Woods.
Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, added an estimated $50.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $164 million, topping Les Miserables’ $103 million in 2012.
Gladiator II, while falling short of expectations, still pulled off a solid second place debut, grabbing an estimated $55.5 million at the domestic box office. The sequel to 2000’s Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, opened internationally last weekend with $87 million and added an estimated $50.5 million, for a global total of $221 million.
Third place went to the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday comedy Red One, which earned an estimated $13.3 million. It’s three-week North American total is $52 million and $117.1 worldwide.
Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend for a fourth place finish.
Rounding out the top five was Venom: The Last Dance, grabbing an estimated $4 million in its fourth week of release. The third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has grossed $133 million domestically and $456 million worldwide.