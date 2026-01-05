Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech: ‘I love you’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Timothée Chalamet thanked his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after he won the 2026 Critics Choice award for best actor.

Chalamet accepted the trophy for his performance in the film Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday. He first thanked the actors nominated alongside him, his team, and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, before he spotlighted Jenner in his acceptance speech.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then cut to Jenner, who looked up at Chalamet from her seat and mouthed, “I love you,” back to him.

The couple made headlines at the Marty Supreme premiere on Dec. 8, 2025, when they dressed in matching orange outfits. Chalamet wore an orange leather suit with boots in the same color while Jenner was donned in an orange floor-length dress with matching nails.

Coincidentally, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs spoofed the couple’s orange outfits by wearing identical looks to the Critics Choice Awards.

“We’ve been shooting season five of Hacks and haven’t had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends,” Downs told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

“My really close friend — I’m not going to name any names — but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove,” Stalter joked to the outlet. Downs agreed, adding, “It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier.”

Chalamet was nominated against a slate of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan. Also nominated were Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura.

