Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech: ‘I love you’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Timothée Chalamet thanked his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after he won the 2026 Critics Choice award for best actor.

Chalamet accepted the trophy for his performance in the film Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday. He first thanked the actors nominated alongside him, his team, and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, before he spotlighted Jenner in his acceptance speech.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then cut to Jenner, who looked up at Chalamet from her seat and mouthed, “I love you,” back to him.

The couple made headlines at the Marty Supreme premiere on Dec. 8, 2025, when they dressed in matching orange outfits. Chalamet wore an orange leather suit with boots in the same color while Jenner was donned in an orange floor-length dress with matching nails.

Coincidentally, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs spoofed the couple’s orange outfits by wearing identical looks to the Critics Choice Awards.

“We’ve been shooting season five of Hacks and haven’t had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends,” Downs told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

“My really close friend — I’m not going to name any names — but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove,” Stalter joked to the outlet. Downs agreed, adding, “It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier.”

Chalamet was nominated against a slate of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan. Also nominated were Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura.

Spike Lee says ‘it’s been a blessing’ to have a body of work with Denzel Washington
Director Spike Lee (L) and Denzel Washington seen at Apple Original Films and A24’s HIGHEST 2 LOWEST – Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington‘s friendship has survived the test of time, and it’s because they have a strong foundation. Spike tells People their “relationship is based upon love and trust, trust and love,” which is reflected in the closeness of their families, as well as the five movies they’ve done together.

“The five films together, you know, they stand up,” Lee says, referring to Mo’ Better BluesMalcolm XHe Got GameInside Man and Highest 2 Lowest, which he suggests may be their last.

He says Denzel “has been talking about retirement, even though he just did another deal.”

If that is indeed the case, Spike is grateful for their existing collaborations. “It’s been a blessing to have this body of work of us doing films that the people love,” he says.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

In brief: ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ trailer and more

The trailer for season 2 of Fallout has arrived. Prime Video shared the official trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of the series baed on one of the most popular video games of all time. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins star in the upcoming season, which premieres on Dec. 17 …

He’s a goofy goober. Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The upcoming animated film finds the titular sea sponge setting sail on an all-new, cinematic journey. SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery by following the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, on a journey to the deepest part of the ocean. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 19 …

We now know when season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will arrive. Apple TV will debut the premiere episode of the second season of its Monsterverse series on Feb. 27, 2026. New episodes will arrive weekly each Friday through May 1 …

