Timothée Chalamet will be host, musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is going to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live.

The actor will host and perform as the musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show. While it’s unknown if Chalamet will sing as Bob Dylan during the broadcast, the announcement comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

The first show of 2025 will be hosted by Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 with musical guest GloRilla. This will be Chappelle’s fourth time hosting the program, while Chalamet will mark his third hosting gig and first time as musical guest.

SNL made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Friday.

“first 2 shows of the year!” SNL captioned the post.

The hosting announcements come as SNL prepares for its 50th anniversary celebration. SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live primetime special, debuts on Feb. 16, while the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night comes to Peacock on Jan. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘I’m sorry’: David Duchovny apologizes to his ‘X-Files’ co-star Gillian Anderson on his podcast
Lemonade Media

On his Fail Better podcast, David Duchovny buried the hatchet with Gillian Anderson over his relationship with her during their days on The X-Files

The pair, who remain friends, weren’t so during the shooting of the Fox phenomenon, and for that, Duchovny apologized.

“The part of this conversation that is the trickiest part for me is where I guess I would talk about, like, my failure of friendship or my failure of companionship or just co-starring,” Duchovny said. 

“There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off camera,” David said, adding for the most part the audience had no idea. 

“There was a lot of tension, which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work because we’re both f****** crazy, I guess, that we could just go out there and do what we needed to do.”

Anderson agreed, “It’s crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time.”

Duchovny added they “missed a chance” at a friendship earlier on. “We missed a chance … because you’re the only person that knows what I was going through and I’m the only person that knows what you’re going through, and we didn’t make use of that.”

He concludes, “It’s nice for me to be able to say ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I regret’ or ‘I could have done better.’ Because once that’s out, all that’s left is gratitude and that’s the best place to be.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’
L-R: Yang, Bennet — Hulu

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang takes the lead in Hulu’s new adaptation of Charles Yu‘s bestselling book Interior Chinatown, which is now streaming. 

Yang plays Willis Wu, a waiter in a Chinese restaurant whose everyday life is as a background character trapped in a police procedural called Impossible Crimes Unit, who longs to find his way into the larger story.

“Taking the lead for the first time in a TV show, that’s metaphorically and ironically almost part of the journey that Willis is trying to go through,” Yang tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in bit parts. I’ve been in guest star supporting parts. And this is finally the first time that I … get to take the lead.”

Helping him along is mysterious Detective Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet. “One of my first parts ever, I played Chinese teenager number one on Marvel’s Agents of Shield, where Chloe was the star,” Yang says with a laugh. “And I didn’t get to meet Chloe because she … wasn’t even on set that day.”

Bennet’s Lee walks into Willis’ restaurant — and life — in a glamorous, slow-motion shot set to “What a Difference a Day Made” by Dinah Washington

She saw the shot differently. “Having that dramatic entrance, are you kidding? We also played the music and the wind. Actually, I actually hate shooting those things,” Bennet revealed, as her co-star Ronny Chieng protested.

She insists, “It was embarrassing. I trip on things. I’m awkward … I don’t like having that moment, because there’s so much pressure,” Bennet insisted.

“And I had to do that a lot on Shield with like big superhero stuff, and those were the days I [was] the most nervous … because it’s embarrassing because you’re supposed to look cool.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.