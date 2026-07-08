Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official trailer
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Three.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s time to go back to Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Dune: Part Three, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Denis Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah.

The new movie is set almost two decades after Paul Arteries took control of the Imperium.

“Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery,” according to the film’s official description. “As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.”

The trailer begins with Zendaya’s Chani yelling at Chalamet’s Paul.

“I trusted you! You promised me that you would never take power in your name. You convinced me that this was your home. That I was your home,” she says.

We also see Jason Momoa’s return to the Dune universe. Momoa previously portrayed Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One. Now, his character is known as Hayt. He tells Paul that he is “way beyond redemption.”

The trailer ends with Paul saying, “Forgive me for all I’ve done.”

Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Isaach De Bankolé also star in the film, along with Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem. They’re joined by newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ powers up the box office with the year’s biggest debut
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ powers up the box office with the year’s biggest debut
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

Nintendo? More like Ninten-dough. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has taken over the top spot at the box office in the year’s biggest global film debut.

The animated sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in just under $131 million domestically in its first weekend, and worldwide, it earned $372.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. As per Variety, that’s the biggest debut of the year, smashing the record previously set by Project Hail Mary. The Ryan Gosling sci-fi film took in just over $97 million worldwide when it debuted in March.

The Super Mario franchise is now the only animated franchise to have two installments each open with over $350 million globally, notes Variety.

Project Hail Mary slipped to #2 this weekend with $30.6 million, while A24’s new Robert Pattinson/Zendaya dark comedy, The Drama, debuted at #3 with just under $14.4 million.

The only other new debut in the top 10 was A Great Awakening, a historical drama about the real-life friendship between Benjamin Franklin and English priest and preacher George Whitefield. It came in at #6 with $2.1 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $130.9 million
2. Project Hail Mary — $30.65 million
3. The Drama — $14.38 million
4. Hoppers — $5.8 million
5. Reminders of Him –– $2.2 million
6. The Great Awakening — $2.11 million
7. They Will Kill You — $1.9 million
8. Dhurandhar The Revenge — $1.82 million
9. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come —$1.8 million
10. Undertone — $1.07 million

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Hello, Goodbye: Paul McCartney turns off the lights on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ‘
Hello, Goodbye: Paul McCartney turns off the lights on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ‘
Paul McCartney and Stephen Colbert perform on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ ( Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Back in 1964, Paul McCartney played The Ed Sullivan Show with The Beatles. And on Thursday night, he returned to the same venue to turn out the lights on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sir Paul returned to Ed Sullivan Theater, as it was renamed in 1967, to sit for an interview with Colbert on the host’s final broadcast, and then performed The Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye,” with Colbert singing backup, along with Elvis Costello, former bandleader Jon Batiste and the show’s staff.

During the interview, Colbert asked McCartney if the theater still brings back memories. “When you close your eyes, do you hear the girls screaming?” “Yeah,” McCartney replied as the women in the audience screamed wildly.

“How often does that happen to you at this point?” Colbert asked when the screams died down. “Often,” said McCartney.

McCartney also reminisced about how, when The Beatles were on Ed Sullivan, they got makeup put on them for the cameras and “it was, like, bright orange.” “That’s very popular in certain circles these days,” joked Colbert.  “Now we know where it started. Thanks a lot, Paul McCartney!”

Sir Paul also talked about the romantic vision The Beatles had of America as “the land of the free, the greatest democracy,” adding, “That was what it was. It still is, hopefully.”

Prior to “Hello Goodbye,” Colbert, Costello and Batiste performed an obscure Costello song, “Jump Up.”  Then, as “Hello Goodbye” faded out, Colbert went to turn out the lights, and beckoned McCartney to join him. He threw the switch, the building went dark, and it was then sucked into a wormhole and spit out into a snow globe, being sniffed at by a dog. We then heard Colbert’s voice saying, “C’mon Benny, let’s go,” and the show ended.


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