Tina Fey vacations all year in trailer for Netflix comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’

Tina Fey vacations all year in trailer for Netflix comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’
Jon Pack/Netflix

The teaser trailer for Tina Fey‘s new comedy series, The Four Seasons, has arrived.

Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1. It follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.

“It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it,” Forte says during a cheers to all of the main cast in the trailer.

The Four Seasons covers six old friends as they “head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up,” according to its official synopsis. After being completely upended by the news, “we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. Alda is also a producer and guest star in this new version of the story.

The show’s cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: Joel McHale joining ‘Scream’ franchise, and more
In Brief: Joel McHale joining ‘Scream’ franchise, and more

Joel McHale is joining the Scream franchise. The actor will play Sidney Prescott’s husband, Mark Evans, in Scream 7. Deadline first broke the news on Thursday. As previously reported, Neve Campbell is returning to the role of Sidney in the seventh Scream film, along with a cast that will also include Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp. The film is currently in production in Atlanta …

Conan O’Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. “I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot,” O’Brien said. The prize will be awarded to O’Brien on March 23 in The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, and the program will premiere on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date …

Fox has renewed its crime series Murder In A Small Town for a second season. The show, which stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, is based on the Edgar Award-winning book series from L.R. Wright. “We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town,” Brooke Bowman, of Fox Television Network, said. “We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season.” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things
Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday, the actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.

“I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time,” Keough told host Alex Cooper. “For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you’re used to so much, it’s hard to find joy in simple things.”

“I really want my children to be able to find joy … just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she said.

The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom “changed” when Presley “fell into her addiction.”

“There was a certain point, probably in my mid 20s, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates,” Keough said.

As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, whom she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn’t want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.

“I really am going to try my best,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s just inevitable, but as a parent, I don’t ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?”

“I don’t want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases story will continue beyond upcoming Netflix film
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases story will continue beyond upcoming Netflix film
Netflix

Peaky Blinders fans may have even more reasons to celebrate. A Netflix movie version of the Cillian Murphy-led series is already in the works, but creator Steven Knight has now hinted there are plans to continue the story beyond that.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Knight confirmed that production on the film concluded in December and based on early footage, fans won’t be disappointed.

“It’s a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story,” he said, putting emphasis on “this part.”

Knight teased, “I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth are among the new cast members.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.