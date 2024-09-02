Tire failure suspected in Mississippi bus crash that killed seven and injured 37

(VICKSBURG, Miss.) — A Mississippi bus crash that killed seven people, including a 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother, occurred after a tire failure apparently caused the motor coach to run off a road and overturn, authorities said.

The crash that occurred Saturday east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, left 37 people injured, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the preliminary findings of an investigation into the crash early Saturday near Vicksburg.

“The NTSB, in coordination with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, is sending a go-team to conduct a safety investigation into Saturday’s crash involving a motor coach roadway departure and roll-over after experiencing a tire failure while on Interstate 20 near Vicksburg, Mississippi,” the NTSB said in a statement posted on X.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Merit Heath Hospital in Vicksburg, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The co-driver was not transported to a hospital, authorities said.

Warren County Coroner Doug L. Huskey told ABC News on Sunday that all of the people killed in the incident were from Mexico, including the 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother.

Huskey said those who perished in the crash have been identified and that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to release the names of the deceased on Sunday afternoon.

The 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus was driving westbound on Interstate 20 when it drove off the road Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.

In addition to the teenager and her brother, three men and two women were killed in the crash, Huskey told ABC News.

The crash is being investigated by the MHP and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.

Stegosaurus skeleton, nicknamed ‘Apex,’ sells for record $44.6M at Sotheby’s auction
(NEW YORK) — A nearly complete stegosaurus skeleton sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York on Wednesday for a record $44.6 million — the most ever paid for a fossil.

The dinosaur, nicknamed “Apex” — which lived between 146 and 161 million years ago in the Late Jurassic Period — was originally expected to sell for between $4 million and $6 million, according to the auction house.

Sotheby’s has said Apex is the “most complete and best-preserved Stegosaurus specimen of its size ever discovered.”

The skeleton was discovered on private land in Moffat County, Colorado — in northwestern Colorado and on the border with Utah and Wyoming — in May 2022 by commercial paleontologist Jason Cooper, with excavation completed in 2023, according to Sotheby’s. The county is an area where many other dinosaur fossils have been discovered and is home to the Dinosaur National Monument.

Apex measures 11 feet tall and 27 feet long from nose to tail. The skeleton consists of 319 bones — 254 of which are fossils and the remainder being either 3D printed or sculpted. It’s unclear if Apex was male or female.

“Judging from the overall size and degree of the bone development it can be determined that the skeleton belonged to a large, robust adult individual, and evidence of arthritis, particularly notable in the fusion of the 4 sacral vertebrae, would indicate that it lived to an advanced age,” Sotheby’s wrote on its website. “The specimen shows no signs of combat related injuries, or evidence of post-mortem scavenging, and exhibits a number of interesting pathologies.”

Apex is not the first dinosaur to sell for millions. One of the largest and best-preserved skeletons of a Tyrannosaurs rex ever discovered — nicknamed “Sue” — sold at auction in 1997 for $8.4 million and is now on display at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Sue was the most expensive fossil ever sold until another mostly complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, nicknamed “Stan”, was sold at auction in October 2020 for $31.8 million. Officials in Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism told National Geographic they have the dinosaur and that the skeleton will be displayed in a new natural history museum set to open in 2025.

Sotheby’s did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment on the sale of the fossil Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Ernesto to bring rain, flooding to Puerto Rico: Path
(NEW YORK) — The next tropical system is forming in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ernesto before it reaches the eastern and northern Caribbean.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where up to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

After hitting Puerto Rico, most computer models show Ernesto strengthening into a hurricane.

Ernesto is forecast to move east of the U.S. mainland and approach Bermuda by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Ernesto is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to the East Coast next weekend, but it isn’t forecast to make landfall on the U.S. mainland.

Attendee dies on 1st day of Burning Man Festival, cause of death not released
(LOVELOCK, Nev.) — Authorities are investigating the death of a female attendee who died on the first day of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man’s emergency services personnel found the victim unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Burning Man Project. Deputies responded and confirmed her death, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said.

“This death will remain under investigation until a Cause and Manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy,” Allen said in a statement.

Her name and age have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” festival organizers said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate. … Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time.”

This year’s Burning Man festival runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. About 80,000 people attend Burning Man each year, according to the festival’s website.

Last year’s festival was marred by torrential rains, with thousands mired in mud and told to stay in place and conserve food until they could safely exit the festival grounds.

