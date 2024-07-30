Together again: Daryl and Carol reunite in new trailer to ‘The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol’

AMC

Daryl Dixon and his post-apocalyptic ride-or-die Carol Peletier are back together again in the new trailer to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

The trailer shows Melissa McBride‘s character Stateside, and looking for her long-lost friend — who had been kidnapped and shipped to France.

While Norman Reedus‘ character has adjusted to life there, he dreams about going back to America, and the friends he left behind. “I wonder if they’re still thinking about me,” he expresses. 

Unbeknownst to him, Carol hatches a plan to commandeer a plane to fly to France to find him. As a title card professes, “Some bonds have no borders.”

While both characters are seen separately fighting enemies both alive and undead in Europe, the trailer ends with a moment that fans have been excited to see since the pair parted ways in the finale of The Walking Dead in 2022: Daryl is shown in the foreground, while Carol saunters into frame, out of focus. 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which is the second installment of Daryl Dixon’s spinoff series, debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. The spinoff has already been renewed for a third season.

Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ strikes back, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ jumps up after JD Vance becomes VP candidate
Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

It seems fans were ready for the return of Cobra Kai: The debut of the first half of the show’s sixth and final season debuted at #1 on the streamer’s ranking of English language TV shows for the week ending July 21.

According to Netflix, the show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka attracted 14.8 million viewers. 

On the movie side, while the romantic comedy Find Me Falling starring Harry Connick Jr. debuted at #1 on the English language movies chart with 14.4 million views, the drama Hillbilly Elegy popped onto the top 10 list. 

The 2020 Ron Howard movie stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams and was based on the bestseller from U.S. Marine-turned-author-turned lawyer-turned-Ohio senator, JD Vance.

The movie’s jump onto the Top 10 with 4.8 million views coincided with Vance’s jump into the 2024 presidential race, as former President Donald Trump‘s vice-presidential pick.

The jump was even more pronounced Monday, July 15, when Trump chose Vance: Variety reports the movie surged in views by 1,179% — from 1.5 million minutes viewed on July 14 to 19.2 million minutes July 15.

An expected party: ‘Lord of the Rings” Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan reunite with Ian McKellen in new food show
Boyd, McKellen, and Monaghan in 2004 – Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan had a chance to reunite with their fellow Lord of the Rings fellowship member Ian McKellen thanks to their new food travelogue series, Billy and Dom Eat the World.

A filmed spin-off of a segment of their now-defunct Friendship Onion podcast, the show has Boyd and Monaghan spanning the world for good eats — and Deadline reports the first episode landed them at the door to a London pub called The Grapes.

The establishment is owned by McKellen, who of course played Gandalf to Boyd and Monaghan’s respective Hobbits Pippin and Merry in Peter Jackson‘s epic Tolkien trilogy.

“It happened we were looking at London pub culture and it just so happens Ian McKellen has a pub,” Boyd told the trade. “He told us why he ended up in that part of London, and what pubs mean to Britain.”

Boyd offered, “We felt food is a great in to finding out about people and communities. [Producer Daniel Sharp] loved the idea and very quickly we started making it.”

Monaghan noted, “One of our favorite ways to get to know a city is to check out a local restaurant. Myself, Billy, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin go to conventions very often, and one of the things we do over these weekends is pick a restaurant, and go and eat.”

It is yet to be known which platform will carry the six-episode show, which spans from Texas to the Thames and, according to a preview, has the longtime friends working in a high-end kitchen, toiling in a food truck, making beer and eating all over the world.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd announces next project with HBO
Ed Miller/Netflix

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd is getting ready for his next project.

The comedian is teaming up with HBO and BBC for his next TV show, called Lions. It’ll be a six-episode drama series about a tense relationship between estranged “brothers” Niall and Ruben.

Lions will cover all the highs and lows of Niall and Ruben’s relationship over the course of 40 years, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – “with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way,” according to the series’ logline.

The show kicks off with Ruben making a surprise appearance at Niall’s wedding, which leads to a violent altercation that sends the viewer back throughout their lives.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with the BBC and Richard Gadd, whose remarkable talent continues to make waves across the globe,” Kara Buckley, senior vice president of HBO drama programming, said in a statement. “With this new, gripping and evocative series, we are proud to welcome Richard to the HBO family.”

Gadd created and will executive produce the series, while Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck are set to direct.

“Ordering a HBO boxset of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood,” Gadd said in a press release. “Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows.”

