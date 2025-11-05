Tom Bergeron to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as guest judge

Tom Bergeron while hosting the season 21 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron is coming back to the ballroom.

The former host of Dancing with the Stars is making his return to the show for its special 20th anniversary episode on Nov. 11. He will join the panel as a guest judge for the special episode.

This marks Bergeron’s first appearance on Dancing with the Stars since he exited the program alongside former co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020. He had previously been part of the show since its debut in 2005, hosting it for 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

At the time, Bergeron shared this statement to social media: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” 

Bergeron appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the announcement. He said “it feels really good” to be coming back to the ballroom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bergeron said.

Current host and former pro Julianne Hough shared support in a comment under the social media announcement of Bergeron’s return to the show.

“The legend himself,” Hough wrote next to a red heart emoji.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Brett Goldstein stars in trailer for new romance film ‘All of You’
Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ (Apple)

All of you can watch the official trailer for All of You.

Apple Original Films released the first trailer for the new romantic drama film on Wednesday.

Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in the film about two best friends who have never crossed the romantic line with each other despite years of unspoken feelings.

The trailer shows that in the universe of this film, technology has developed to create a soulmate test, which, when taken, tells a person exactly who their soulmate is.

Simon (Goldstein) pines for Laura (Poots) even after she takes a test that finds her soulmate to be someone other than him.

“Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together,” according to an official synopsis. “Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?”

Goldstein co-wrote the film with William Bridges, who also makes his directorial debut on the project. Steven CreeZawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also star.

All of You premieres Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.

77th Emmys: Noah Wyle wins first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for ‘The Pitt’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Noah Wyle took home his first Emmy Sunday night, as he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Pitt.

Other nominees in the category were Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Adam Scott (Severance).

“First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime,” Wyle said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice. John Wells, thank you for being that lightning.”

He ended his speech by acknowledging shift workers — like those who work in hospitals — by saying, “To anybody who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you.”

