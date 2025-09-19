Tom Blyth, Russell Tovey on their new romance ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey in ‘Plainclothes.’ (Magnolia Pictures)

The Sundance award-winning film Plainclothes hits select theaters on Friday.

It is the first feature from director Carmen Emmi and stars Tom Blyth as Lucas, an undercover cop assigned to entrap and arrest gay men. Lucas finds himself caught in a double life when he falls for a target, Andrew, played by Russell Tovey.

Blyth told ABC Audio that Tovey is “an icon,” and that he’s always admired the actor — enough to even suggest him for the role when Emmi asked Blyth who should play the part.

“He was like, ‘If you have any ideas for who could play Andrew, send them my way.’ And pretty much the only person I came up with was Russell,” Blyth said. “And when I did, Carmen said, ‘It’s funny because I really had him in mind when I was writing the role.'”

Tovey said the themes of the film are universal.

“It’s proudly queer in its storytelling, it’s also universal in their connection. We all want love, we all have forbidden fruit, we’ve all experienced that in our times, and it’s families and it’s your work and who you are at work, who you are with your friends, who you are with your lover,” Tovey said. “We can all connect to this film on a total universal level.”

Not only is the film relatable, its themes are “vital and necessary,” Tovey says.

“The state of the world, the way that civil liberties are being reversed and rights are being stripped back and people are being demonized, we have to just keep showing queer representation and the existence and authentic lives of people. Otherwise you can deny that they’re ever there and that’s what’s happening — people are being denied their existence.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 reveals teaser, premiere date
Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Everything is not what it seems in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 teaser trailer.

Disney Channel released the trailer for the new season on Thursday. The network also announced season 2 will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 12.

Selena Gomez appears in the teaser for season 2, which finds star Janice LeAnn Brown in character as Billie walking through a magical portal.

In addition to executive producing the series, Gomez returns to guest star as Alex Russo in season 2. Joining her in guest roles this time around are Zombies star Freya Skye playing Piper, Harvey Guillén as Gossip Stone and Kirsten Vangsness as Bigelow McFigglehorn.

Season 2 finds Billie grappling “with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought—especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house,” according to an official synopsis. “Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Returning characters from the original Wizards of Waverly Place are also set to appear in season 2. Bill Chott will reprise the role of Mr. Laritate, while Sean Whalen will return as Mantooth.

David HenrieAlkaio ThieleMax MatenkoTaylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the season.

All episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailer for ‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 2 reveals new spirit guide
Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ (Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

Much of the first part of the new season of Wednesday revolves around our pigtailed protagonist trying to figure out why her psychic powers are glitching, and there’s a lot of talk about how she needs a new “spirit guide” to help her solve the problem. Well, in the new trailer for the second part of the season, problem solved.

In the trailer we see that Wednesday’s in the hospital, in a coma following the events of part one. She wakes to find none other than Gwendoline Christie‘s Principal Weems — who died in the first season — in her hospital room. She’s not back from the dead but, surprise, she is Wednesday’s new spirit guide.

Also in the trailer, Wednesday finally tells her roommate Enid that she’s in danger from Tyler aka the monstrous Hyde, who escaped from the mental hospital in part one. There are also showdowns, explosions, dancing and even a little tease of the much-talked-about appearance of Lady Gaga.

Unseen in part one, the pop superstar is set to play Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary teacher” at Nevermore, in part two. We don’t see her, but we hear her voice saying, “Beware. There will be a price to pay.”

The new episodes arrive Sept. 3. According to Variety, part one scored 50 million views in its first five days of streaming.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Gilded Age’ renewed for season 4 at HBO
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age will return for another season.

HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 finale.

The Julian Fellowes-created series found its premiere-night viewings for the third season increasing for a consecutive five weeks, according to HBO.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said the network couldn’t be prouder of the “viewership heights” The Gilded Age has seen this season.

“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Orsi said.

Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it’s thanks to Fellowes and his cast and crew that each season of the show “delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value.”

“Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more,” Underhill said.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up after the Opera War, when “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.