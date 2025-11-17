Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’

Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has added another accolade to his already illustrious collection.

The Mission Impossible actor received an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cruise began his acceptance speech by thanking Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu, who presented him the award. Then, he paid tribute to his fellow honorees, acclaimed production designer Wynn Thomas; dancer, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; and music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“I am truly grateful to have this moment,” Cruise said, adding that “it allows me to acknowledge all the people who have helped me, all the people that I have been fortunate enough to create these films with.”

Cruise went on to describe his love for cinema, saying his passion for film unlocked “a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am,” he added.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations in his career, earning best actor nods for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, a best supporting actor nod for his role in 2000’s Magnolia and a best picture nod for his work as a producer on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

A scene from the film ‘Gremlins.’ (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Another Gremlins film is on the way.

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a third installment in the Gremlins franchise heading to theaters on Nov. 19, 2027.

The reveal was made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav during the company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings call on Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce Gremlins 3 through his company Amblin Entertainment. Chris Columbus, who wrote the original film, is returning to direct and produce this new sequel.

Final Destination Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are writing the film’s screenplay with Columbus.

When Gremlins 3 is released, it will mark the first film in the franchise in 37 years. The first Gremlins movie came out in 1984. It was directed by Joe Dante. Its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was also directed by Dante but not written by Columbus. That film was released in 1990. 

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the low box office performance of her latest film, Christy

The actress, who portrays boxer Christy Martin in the biographic drama film, took to Instagram to share the impact the film had on her life and how that means more to her than box office numbers.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney captioned a photo carousel of photos from her time on set. “proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Sweeney wrote that the film “stands for survival, courage, and hope.”

“through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives,” Sweeney wrote.

The actress ended her post by thanking everyone who went to the theaters and also those who will see the film in the future.

“if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” Sweeney wrote. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Christy earned $1.3 million during its opening weekend at the box office, making it one of the worst openings ever for a film released in over 2,000 North American theaters.

Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual ‘Power of Love’ gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel‘s bandleader, and childhood friend, Cleto Escobedo III died on Tuesday morning, Kimmel announced on social media.

Escobedo, who led the band Cleto and the Cletones on Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was 59.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” wrote Kimmel in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”

Kimmel continued, “The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

