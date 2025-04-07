Tom Cruise is back in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ official trailer

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise shows off more of his signature stunts in the official trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

The new trailer for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film finds Cruise reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time around, Ethan again faces off against the form of artificial intelligence known as The Entity.

He first faced this enemy in the 2023 film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Now, Ethan has the necessary key to destroy his AI foe, but he must assemble his team to find the code to destroy the technology once and for all.

Cruise hangs off the side of an airplane and swims deep underwater as part of the new footage shown in the trailer. His missions and death-defying stunts of the past are also referenced as Ethan is put in handcuffs and taken in for questioning.

“Smart people on every side are close to panicking,” Ethan says in the trailer, before a montage of his past flashes quickly across the screen.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise from a script he wrote along with Erik Jendresen.

“I need you to trust me. One last time,” Cruise’s Ethan Hunt says at the end of the trailer.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett and Rolf Saxon all return to star in the film, while Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung join the franchise.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Disney/Randy Holmes

Actor Jeremy Strong plays Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Variety working on the film was “utterly life affirming.”

“It’s a mentor story, like The Apprentice,” he says, referring to the Donald Trump film that earned Strong a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for playing Roy Cohn. “But if Roy is Mephistopheles, Jon is a force of light.”

“Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope and faith and love, as opposed to a gospel of hatred and mendacity and nihilism, which is what Roy was, it was a tonic,” he adds. “It lifted me out of the darkness.”

As for his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film, Strong says he “transformed brilliantly into Bruce. He sang brilliantly.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

NBCUniversal

Many familiar faces are returning to Studio 8H.

A star-studded group of former Saturday Night Live cast members is set to participate in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Current cast member Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, will also appear during the special.

NBC previously announced the celebrities who will make appearances during the show, including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

The live three-hour special will telecast from 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.

HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

