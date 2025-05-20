Tom Cruise says he will make movies ‘into my 100s’: ‘I will never stop’

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Tom Cruise may be closing the book on the Mission: Impossible franchise, but the actor says he isn’t finished making movies.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s,” Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter at the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere in New York City on Sunday night.

He continued, “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

Cruise has starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise since the first film in 1996. The actor portrays Ethan Hunt, a highly skilled field agent and operative for the Impossible Missions Force, a secret government agency that handles dangerous and high-stakes missions.

The final installment in the series follows Hunt as he takes on “a new, and particularly formidable, enemy: an AI called ‘The Entity,'” according to a description for the film.

Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Henry Czerny star alongside Cruise in the film.

Last week, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning had its world premiere in Cannes, France.

Looking back on his time with the iconic franchise, Cruise said at the New York premiere that “there’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with — the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in, everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect about filmmaking — and it’s been exceptional.”

He added, “I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it,” he said. “I just, I love making movies.”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters May 23.

‘Justice continues to stand’: Family reacts after Selena’s killer is denied parole
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Saldivar was convinced and sentenced to life in prison in 1995. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Her official eligibility date was March 30, but the Board’s decision was announced Thursday. The next review is set for 2030.

In its decision, the Board stated that the nature of Saldivar’s offense indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.” The Board therefore ruled that Saldivar “poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Days before the murder, Saldivar, the former president of Selena’s fan club, had been fired by the singer and her husband over allegations that she was stealing money from them. Known as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was 23 years old when she was killed. Her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Selena’s life inspired the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as a 2020 Netflix series. Selena Gomez was named after her.

In a statement on the singer’s official Instagram, Selena’s family said they were grateful for the Board’s decision, saying that it “reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration,” the statement continued. “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. … [W]e remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

The message also thanked Selena’s fans “their unwavering support throughout the years.”

‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘American Dad!’ renewed for four seasons
Fox

Everything’s coming up Milhouse!

Fox has ordered unprecedented four-season renewals for four of its animated TV shows. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and American Dad! have all been renewed for four additional seasons.

All four shows will continue their runs on Fox through the 2028-29 TV broadcast cycle and come from 20th Television Animation.

American Dad! returns to the network for four new seasons after an 11-year break. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, the show premiered in 2005 and was part of Fox’s programming through 2014.

The Simpsons has been renewed for seasons 37 through 40, extending its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in the history of TV.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators — that goes double for Seth [MacFarlane] this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, called the renewals historic and truly monumental for these iconic animated series.

“We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” Proietto said.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television Animation and ABC News.

Marvel announces star-studded cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Avengers are assembling. Again.

Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream and on its social media channels on Wednesday. It also revealed that the film is now in production.

During the five-hour long livestream, many of the film’s cast members were revealed via their names appearing on the back of a long line of director’s chairs.

They include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.  

Superheroes that audiences have yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also join this new ensemble. This includes the new Fantastic Four crew of Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. All four actors make their Marvel debut in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases in theaters on July 25.

Lewis Pullman also joins the movie in the role of Bob Reynolds, or Sentry. He debuts as the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which releases on May 2.

Notably, many actors from the X-Men franchise have joined the film, including Patrick Stewart. He famously played Professor Charles Xavier and previously made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kelsey Grammer has also joined the film’s cast. He previously reprised his X-Men role of Beast in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film The Marvels. Ian McKellen will also appear in the film. He previously played Magneto in the X-Men films. Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is also set to be in the movie, along with Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the X-Men franchise and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.

Channing Tatum will also appear in the film. He previously appeared in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit.

The livestream ended with an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. The only person to appear in the announcement, he turned to look at the camera, before gesturing to the long line of chairs representing the large ensemble cast.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that Downey would make his return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers film. Instead of playing Iron Man, however, Downey will play the villain Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday finds brothers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the directors chairs. They return to Marvel after having helmed the two Captain America films Winter Solider and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday crashes into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

