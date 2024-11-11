Tom Cruise stars in action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ teaser

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is ready for one last adventure in the action-packed teaser for the aptly titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Our first look at the forthcoming film, the eighth in the popular franchise, features Cruise’s Ethan Hunt exploring the wreckage of a submarine, hanging off the side of a biplane for dear life and, of course, lots of running.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices,” Ving Rhames‘ Luther says in the clip.

There are also flashbacks to the 1999 original Mission: Impossible and that iconic scene that saw Hunt suspended over an alarm-rigged floor.

Plot details are thin at this point, but Ethan is reminded in the teaser that “the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility” as he races against villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the hunt for a dangerous AI program known as The Entity.

The film stars returning Mission: Impossible cast members Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham.

Newcomers include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany.

Cruise also co-produces alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator and director of three previous Mission: Impossible films.

When he started working on Final Reckoning, Offerman joked to ABC Audio about his character and Cruise’s, “I kill him, I kill his character.”

On a serious note, he called the project “astonishing,” adding, “Chris McQuarrie … said, ‘The way we make these movies is we jump out of a plane and then we start sewing a parachute as we fall and hope that we’ll land on our feet.’ And it really has that feeling; like, it’s really intense.”  

The film hits theaters May 23.

Michael B. Jordan to direct his remake of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’
Jordan on the set of ‘Creed III’ – Amazon MGM Studios

Michael B. Jordan will not only star in and produce a remake of the stylish thriller The Thomas Crown Affair, Deadline says he’ll be directing it, as well.

Jordan was already attached to star in and produce the film through his Outlier Society production company, but the trade says he’ll be following his blockbuster directorial debut Creed III with the project — which, despite Amazon’s ownership of MGM Studios and MBJ’s deal with the company, won’t be released on Prime Video, but in theaters worldwide.   

The Thomas Crown Affair was initially a 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and centered on a millionaire who steals rare paintings not for money, but for a hobby. He soon gets into a cat-and-mouse game with a beautiful and smart insurance adjuster, played by Faye Dunaway in the original. 

A 1999 remake saw Pierce Brosnan as the charming thief and Rene Russo in Dunaway’s role.

Johnny Depp getting a lifetime achievement honor at Rome Film Festival
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios

The organizers of the upcoming Rome Film Fest will honor Johnny Depp with a lifetime achievement award, Deadline is reporting.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27 and will also screen Depp’s directorial effort Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which co-stars Al Pacino

The film is a World War I-era project centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo “Modi” Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, portrays the titular artist.

Pacino, for his part, plays art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film. The legendary actor, at least according to Depp, was the inspiration for him to get behind the camera. 

When he wrapped principal photography back in January, Depp said on an Instagram Story, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Johnny also called Modi “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

Incidentally, actor/director Viggo Mortensen will also be given a lifetime achievement honor from the festival, and his recent film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, will also screen there. 

The Rome Film Fest will host a “pre-opening” screening of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis on Oct. 14, and the city itself will fete the Oscar-winning Italian American filmmaker later in the week.

‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film
Montlake

Colleen Hoover‘s Reminders of Him is the author’s next novel heading to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced Bridge to Terabithia in 2007 and the series Confess in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is “thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life,” Hoover said. “I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too.”

Reminders of Him follows the film adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which was released in August, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

