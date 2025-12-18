Tom Cruise’s new film gets title, release date

The poster for Tom Cruise’s upcoming film, ‘Digger.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Cruise‘s newest film has a title and release date.

The actor stars in the upcoming movie Digger. Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing the film, which is helmed by The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu, in theaters on Oct. 2, 2026.

Cruise took to Instagram on Thursday to share the new comedy film’s poster.

“Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026,” Cruise’s caption reads.

The studio also released a title announcement teaser video. It finds Cruise wearing cowboy boots and holding a shovel. He pairs his boots with athletic shorts and is seemingly wearing some sort of wig, as his character appears to be losing his hair.

We don’t see Cruise’s face up close in the video, but we do see him dancing around a carpeted living room. He also walks along the railing of a pier as if it was a tightrope.

“In Digger we trust,” the description of the title announcement teaser reads.

Along with Cruise, the film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases upcoming season 4
Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Dearest gentle reader, with the fourth season of Netflix’s romance series Bridgerton arriving in January, its showrunner, Jess Brownell, is sharing new details about what fans can expect.

Season 4 follows the love story between the second-oldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), as he falls for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) through a Cinderella-inspired romance. Brownell told Entertainment Weekly there was a real effort to make such a classic trope feel complex and brand new.

“We start with a character trope that we’ve seen a million times before, which is a maid who falls for someone above her station,” Brownell said. “But I think a lot of times in these classic Cinderella-like stories, Cinderella is a bit of a damsel in distress. And, in the case of Sophie Baek, she is no such thing. We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a life greater than the one she currently has.”

Brownell also notes that Benedict has spent the first three seasons as a bohemian who is uninterested in settling down. Season 4, she says, is a turn of events.

“We’ve watched three seasons of Benedict having a very good time and being good at everything, but unable to commit to any one thing,” Brownell said. “And I think, at the top of season 4, that’s worn a little thin for him. I think he senses that something is missing in his life — even if he isn’t ready to accept it — but once he meets the masked woman in the first episode, everything will change for him.”

The first batch of Bridgerton season 4 episodes will be available to stream on Jan. 29. Part two of the season drops on Feb. 26.

‘Tell Me Lies’ gets season 3 release date at Hulu
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

The premiere date for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has been revealed.

Hulu has announced that the third season of the popular drama series will debut on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. It will consist of eight episodes. First-look photos from the upcoming season have also been released.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. This time, the on-and-off again couple is back together just in time for their spring semester in college.

“While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with,” according to season 3’s official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

Also starring in season 3 are Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Hulu shared the release date in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo finds a half-eaten cake with the release date written atop it in red icing.

“you just can’t stay away, can you? #tellmelies is back january 13 on @hulu and with #huluondisneyplus,” the photo is captioned.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

