Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.

Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.

The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

Felton’s time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.

The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

Related Posts

Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Eric Charbonneau/KCFEOLA PR via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt was arrested and indicted in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

The actor pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 “by means of forcible compulsion.”

In August 2020, the indictment claims he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual. The indictment claims Pitt allegedly injured an individual with “a four by four” that same month.

In June 2021, the indictment claims Pitt allegedly assaulted an individual with a cinderblock.

In August 2021, the indictment claims he allegedly tried to strangle someone.

Individual identities are redacted in the indictment, so it is unclear how many people are making allegations against Pitt.

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Pitt’s attorney James Goldman said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship. We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt is best known for his role as Jimmy Darmody in the hit Atlantic City-based period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

In his role, Pitt starred opposite Steve Buscemi as an up-and-coming gangster in the underground crime world portrayed in the show.

Pitt, who also appeared in Dawson’s Creek earlier in his career, has taken on several television roles since the end of Boardwalk Empire, appearing in several episodes the NBC show Hannibal. He’s also starred in the films The Dreamers and Last Days.

‘Gilmore Girls’ team delves into the world of ballet with new series ‘Étoile’
Courtesy of Prime Video

Gilmore Girls husband-and-wife team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are back with a new series, Étoile (ay-TWAHL). Set in the world of ballet, it’s a subject that is a personal one for Amy.

“I was trained as a dancer and … I find the world fascinating,” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s an art form where you train your whole life for something, and you’re guaranteed to make no money.”

As for why it makes for great TV, Amy notes, “It’s not as perfect and beautiful and light and ethereal as it is onstage, backstage.”

Like their previous shows, Étoile features the pair’s signature quick and witty dialogue, although quite a bit of it is in French, which posed a challenge for the couple.

“It was really finding that person that we could trust to translate our stuff in an accurate way that the rhythm and the music is still there,” Daniel says. “But I think we pulled it off.”

The series focuses on ballet companies in New York and Paris that decide to swap talent. Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce in the Palladinos’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Jack, the head of the New York company, and says he’s now “gained way more respect” for ballet dancers.

“It’s quite a journey they have to go through to do something that’s so beautiful,” he says. “Their dedication is inspiring.”

Gilmore Girls vet Yanic Truesdale is also in Étoile, playing the right-hand man to Jack’s French counterpart, Geneviève, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg. He notes they’ve got “a different dynamic” than that of Lorelai and Michel.

“I worked on that to make sure that he was incredibly supportive of her and 100% committed to her and not have any kind of resentment at his job,” he says, hoping “it would give a different energy and color to the duo.” 

Étoile premieres Thursday on Prime Video.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

