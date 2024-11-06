Tom Hanks says fans constantly confuse him for Michael Keaton

Tom Hanks isn’t Batman — but apparently fans think he is.

The Oscar winner appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and revealed that despite being one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, fans confuse him for Michael Keaton “all the time.” 

“Yeah, me and him are, you know, some form of odd doppelgänger back from a long time ago,” he explains. “They don’t say ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘ to me exactly. But a lot of time, ‘Hey, were you in that?’ You know, I get that.”

The two men do share a similar comedy background, and they came up in the business around the same time. In fact, Keaton revealed back in 2012 that he was up for a starring role in Splash, the 1984 Ron Howard hit that helped catapult Hanks to movie stardom. However, Keaton turned the role down so that he wouldn’t get typecast in comedies after the success of 1983’s Mr. Mom.

Some time ago, there were rumors Hanks was offered the role of the Caped Crusader before Keaton donned the cape and cowl in 1989’s Tim Burton blockbuster Batman, which he recently reprised in The Flash

However, Hanks poured cold water on that rumor on the Graham Norton Show, joking the very idea was “comical.” Hanks clarified he was “never” offered the role, adding with a laugh, “Can you imagine me in that suit?”

Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”
Well, it looks like Kathy Bates isn’t retiring after Matlock after all. 

Bates stopped by ABC’s On the Red Carpet show before Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards, where she threw cold water on a New York Times story that Madeline Matlock in the forthcoming CBS reboot would be her final role.

As much as she said she was “flattered” that the retirement report “went around the globe,” Bates told ABC’s George Pennacchio that she was “misunderstood.”

“I think it was misunderstood because I … had one foot out the door until I read Jennie [Snyder] Urman‘s script and I was like, ‘OK, now we’re talking. And I want the show [Matlock] to run for years and years,” she said.

The original series of Matlock ran from 1986 to 1995, starring Andy Griffith as a defense lawyer named Benjamin Matlock.

The reboot show will chronicle Bates’ character, who rejoins the law workforce as a senior, scoring legal victories in courtrooms. In the interview with the New York Times to discuss the show, she said she felt like she was called to do the role, especially after experiencing some injustices in the early days of her career.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she said at the time. “And it’s exhausting.”

Despite her success, when reflecting on her acting career, she only recalled some of the blunders, telling the New York Times, “I never felt dressed right or well.”

“I felt like a misfit,” she said. “It’s that line in Misery when Annie says, ‘I’m not a movie star.’ I’m not.”

Her comments notwithstanding, a source told ABC News on Monday that “it is understood that Bates changed her mind [about retiring] after doing Matlock.”

Matlock will premiere on CBS Sept. 22 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

John Cena revs up lead in Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ movie
A very large dude will star in a movie about very small cars. 

Deadline says John Cena has been cast in Matchbox, an action film based on the popular miniature toy brand. 

Back in May 2024, ABC Audio confirmed that the toy company and Barbie producer was revving up the project, with Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave behind the camera. 

Bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall were tasked with turning in a script that turned the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Cena can currently be seen in Jackpot!, a Prime Video action comedy alongside his fellow Ken Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more
Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …

