Tom Hanks warns followers about AI-generated ads using his name, likeness and voice

Tom Hanks is once again issuing a warning to his followers to be vigilant online against artificial intelligence.

The actor shared a “public service announcement” post to Instagram on Thursday, addressing AI-generated ads using him to promote medical products he does not endorse.

“There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs,” Hanks wrote. “These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.”

“I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures,” he continued. “I have type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment.”

Hanks ended the post with a firm message of caution to his followers, saying, “DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY.”

A representative for Hanks told Good Morning America the actor had no additional comment on the matter.

This isn’t the first time the Toy Story actor has spoken out against AI-generated ads using his likeness to promote products.

In October 2023, he warned his followers about an ad for a dental plan using an aged-down version of him, saying, “I have nothing to do with it.”

Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Martin Short has earned another Emmy nomination for his role as Oliver Putnam, the ambitious but financially struggling Broadway director on Only Murders in the Building, opposite Selena Gomez and his buddy and longtime comedy partner Steve Martin.

The 74-year-old actor and comedian discussed his six-decade career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, including how long he’d continue appearing in the Hulu comedy.

Says Short, “In the ’70s, I remember watching Tony Randall on Johnny Carson, and The Odd Couple had been going for four years, and Johnny said, ‘Tony, how long will you stay with this show?’ And Tony just looked at him and said, ‘John, that’s the dumbest question I’ve ever been asked. I will stay with the show as long as it exists because it’s a hit, and a hit is a fluke. In show business, there are singles, there are doubles, there are triples, and there are strikeouts. But a home run is very, very rare.'”

“I totally agree with that,” he tells the outlet.

Short also seemed to dispel rumors of an offscreen romance between him and Only Murders in the Building guest star Meryl Streep, saying they’re just friends.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season Aug. 27 on Hulu. 

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Angela Bassett honored as Disney Legend
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Angela Bassett is officially a Disney Legend. She was recognized as such at the Disney Legends ceremony Sunday, which honored those who’ve had a significant impact on the Disney legacy. 

According to Variety, Ryan Coogler helped in celebrating Bassett, who was being honored for 30 years of work, including in Touchstone’s What’s Love Got to Do With It, Disney+’s The Imagineering Story and Coogler’s own Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“To see her and what she does is truly a gift,” said Coogler, who noted he was inspired by Bassett’s work as a child. “She’s incredible. She’s been incredible for decades.”

Bassett took the stage and expressed gratitude for the support she’s received on her yearslong journey.

“From day one in my pursuit of a career as an actress, I have understood that I am a part of something greater than myself. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she said. “I am forever proud to be your wife, your mother, your sister, and your auntie.”

Others recognized at the Disney Legends ceremony were Titanic director James CameronKelly RipaJamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly ditches movie five days before start
David Benito/FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly abandoned a controversial film from director Todd Haynes just five days before the shoot was about to start in Guadalajara, Mexico.

IndieWire was first to report the news, adding that Haynes previously described the project as an “explicit” love story between two men set in the ’30s.

Some crew claim that’s what caused the mercurial actor to drop out, though Haynes insisted to the publication in 2023 that Phoenix was well aware of the content. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” Haynes said.

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” he said at the time. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship.”

Variety confirmed the exit, reporting the crew had already built sets for the film Phoenix helped develop, but days before Haynes could call action he got “cold feet.”

The trade reported in July that Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez had joined the cast.

The publication says the last-minute exit could end up costing seven figures: Phoenix’s role can’t be recast and the movie was pre-sold internationally based on his name being attached to it, as is common in Hollywood dealmaking.

