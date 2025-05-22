Tom Hanks will star in new off-Broadway play he co-wrote

Tom Hanks is set to star in an off-Broadway production of a new play he co-wrote.

Hanks will star in the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, a brand-new play he co-wrote with James Glossman. It’s based on a series of short stories by Hanks.

This World of Tomorrow is set at the end of the 21st century. Hanks will star as Bert Allenberry, a scientist from the future who embarks on a time-traveling adventure to find true love. Bert finds himself continuously returning to a special day during the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.

“Out of the collision of technology and desire, nostalgia and history, what life will Bert choose as his own?” the show’s official description asks.

The play will have a limited eight-week run at The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York. It will be directed by Kenny Leon, who also directed the current production of Othello on Broadway starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This marks the second collaboration between Hanks and Glossman after they previously worked together on the play Safe Home in 2022.

This World of Tomorrow begins previews on Oct. 30 with the limited engagement running through Dec. 21.

‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ coming to theaters in 2027
Those angry birds are back for more.

Paramount Pictures has announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will soar into theaters on Jan. 29, 2027. John Rice will direct the third film based on the video game from a script by Thurop Van Orman.

Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb will return to the big screen, again played by the returning voice cast of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride.

Newcomers lending their voice this time around are Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.

Sony Pictures distributed the first two films in the Angry Birds franchise. The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016, while its sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 came to theaters in 2019.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast,” the film’s producer, John Cohen, said in a statement. “Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board.”

‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September
The long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap now has a release date.

Variety reports that the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites director Rob Reiner with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, will be released Sept. 12.

A teaser for the film shows someone plugging in a set of amps and immediately turning two of them up to 11, with the final amp going farther, to the infinity symbol. The clip is a reference to the infamous scene in the original film in which Guest’s character, Nigel Tufnel, explains to documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi, played by Reiner, that the volume on his amp goes past the standard 10, up to 11.

According to reports, the sequel will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartneyElton JohnGarth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

In addition to the new film, a newly restored version of the original will be released in theaters this summer, followed by a digital and streaming platform release.

Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s a grandfather
Jimmy Kimmel is now a grandfather.

The comedian and host shared the news on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he missed the previous night’s show to be there for the birth of his first grandchild.

“You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t, because my daughter had a baby last night,” Jimmy said, referring to his daughter Katie Kimmel.

He added, “Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night, so I decided to be there instead of here.”

Katie, 33, is the late-night TV host’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

In addition to Katie, Jimmy is the father of son Kevin Kimmel, 31 — also from his first marriage — and two younger children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel, whom he shares with his current wife, Molly McNearney.

Jimmy said his eldest daughter was surrounded by an “army of family” at the hospital when she gave birth.

Katie paid tribute to her family with her daughter’s name, Patti Joan.

Joan is name of Jimmy’s mom, the baby’s great-grandmother.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy described being a grandfather as a “big responsibility,” going on to share some of the funny things he saw his own grandfathers do, including one giving himself haircuts using a cigarette lighter.

