Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘The idea is crazy’

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is giving fans a major update on his forthcoming fourth Spider-Man film.

“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland said Wednesday on Good Morning America when asked about the latest news for his iconic web-slinging Marvel superhero while promoting his new nonalcoholic beer, Bero.

Holland said they’ve been working on the movie’s concept but now feel it’s “strong enough” to go ahead, revealing that shooting begins next summer.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Holland also shared his reaction to the news that former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, saying he’s “obviously delighted.”

The forthcoming Spider-Man 4 will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland has played the character in several ensemble MCU films, first in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and most famously in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers Endgame.

His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker’ sequel
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker’ sequel
Good Morning America

Joker: Folie à Deux is almost here, and ahead of its premiere, the stars of the film — Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix — opened up on some of the challenges they faced while making the highly anticipated sequel.

“We were under a microscope from the very beginning, and then we bring Lady Gaga in,” director Todd Phillips told Good Morning America in an interview. “But it’s kind of the ‘why’ we do what we do, right? To take risks.”

Since the news of the sequel to Phillips’ 2019 Joker film was announced, audiences have been excited to see what’s in store for the protagonist, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who, in the first film, is introduced as a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham City.

He transforms into the Joker, a criminal mastermind, after several moments in the film show how he’s isolated, bullied and disregarded by society. The role earned Phoenix an Academy Award for best actor in 2020.

Phoenix returns for the sequel, with Gaga joining as Harley Quinn.

“That was what really interested me in being a part of this one because I loved Arthur so much,” Gaga said. “Like, who would be the love in his life?”

While on the set of the film, which incorporates renditions of iconic songs, Phoenix said, “When we first started, I did not want anything to be spontaneous,” Phoenix said. “I wanted to sound as good as possible, and … Gaga said, ‘We should do them live.’”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, well, it’s easy for you to say, ’cause this is what you do,'” he said, adding that Gaga made him “feel comfortable” about singing.

Gaga called Phoenix’s natural voice “more compelling than any lip-synching would ever be.”

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
English Teacher: Wanna watch something that’ll make you feel good? Try out the new comedy series.

Tell Me Lies: It’s back to school for Lucy and Stephen, which means it’s time for scandal. The show returns for season 2.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Threat levels are critical. Good thing Gary Oldman is there to save the day in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman is a disapproving mother-in-law in the new limited series.

Rebel Ridge: A former Marine deals with small-town corruption in the drama film.

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: It’s the end of the road for the drama series. Watch the final episodes now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Murphy’s Menendez brothers story stays atop Netflix’s TV chart as audience grows in second week
Ryan Murphy’s Menendez brothers story stays atop Netflix’s TV chart as audience grows in second week
Netflix

Ryan Murphy‘s newest Monster series on Netflix stayed atop the streamer’s English TV List for the week of Sept. 23, and in its second week at #1, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story managed a bigger audience than its debut week.

The drama that co-stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny was Netflix’s most-watched title of the week, attracting 19.5 million views — and it was in the top 10 in 89 countries.

The based-on-real-life true crime series debuted with 12.3 million views in its first week on the streamer. 

Debuting in second place was the new rom-com Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. It drew 10.3 million viewers in its first week. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.