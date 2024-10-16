Tom Holland launches nonalcoholic beer brand

BERO co-founders Tom Holland and John Herman

While many celebrities have been making a mint hawking liquor, Tom Holland is bucking the trend by launching an alcohol-free beer, BERO. 

The movie star said in a press release, “For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values.”

As reported, Holland has embraced the sober life. In 2023 he told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast he called it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Holland says in the announcement, “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.” 

According to the ad copy, BERO provides “not only exceptional flavor, but … it is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It’s made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation.”

The line, which will roll out in 2025, includes Kingston Golden Pils, named after Tom’s hometown Kingston Upon Thames; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named for Tom’s school; and Noon Wheat, named in honor of Tom’s beloved schnauzer.

Holland told Shetty that after a particularly boozy holiday season he decided to give Dry January a go and just kept on — not that it wasn’t “difficult.”  

However, he found by the time his birthday rolled around that June that it was worth it. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better … I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself, ‘Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'”

Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News’ South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, “Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities.” 

He continued, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!”

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail. 

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

Paramount+ releases teaser to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ prequel film ‘Apartment 7A’
Paramount+/Gareth Gatrell

Paramount+ just dropped a very creepy trailer to Apartment 7A, the prequel to the Academy Award-winning 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

Julia Garner and Dianne Wiest star in the series, along with Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally.

The streaming service teases, “Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in.”

Garner plays an ambitious young dancer named Terry whose career is cut short by an injury and who finds patrons in a wealthy New York City couple, played by Wiest and McNally.

“Terry, you don’t even know these people,” a friend warns.

After they put Terry up in an apartment, she meets their neighbor, a famous Broadway producer (Sturgess), who offers her another chance at stardom.

“However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself,” the streaming service teases.

In the trailer, Terry finds she wasn’t the first starlet the couple took in. “I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me,” she tells a nun. “They did ungodly things to her, and now they’ve chosen you,” the woman of the cloth warns.

Later in the trailer, Terry has a disturbing vision of herself pregnant, with a demonic face visible under the skin of her belly.

“Baby’s here to stay,” Wiest later taunts her. “It’s the role you were born to play.”

Apartment 7A debuts Sept. 27 on Paramount+.

Mindy Kaling shouts out Ben Affleck at DNC convention
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday evening, Mindy Kaling gave a shout-out to Ben Affleck, a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce to end their highly publicized second chance at love.

From the podium, Mindy trumpeted, “I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!”

She added, “Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go Sox! Go [Celtics star] Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!”

She added, “Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!” The franchise is a New England staple, which is why Massachusetts-born-and-raised Affleck has partnered with the brand.

Other than sharing a home state, Kaling goes way back with Ben — sort of.

Mindy co-wrote and starred in a hit 2003 off-Broadway play called Matt and Ben, a comedic take on Matt Damon‘s longtime friendship with Affleck and their collaboration on the Oscar-winning script for Good Will Hunting.

The production landed Kaling a writing job on NBC’s The Office, in which she also co-starred and eventually co-produced.

Incidentally, Kaling played Damon in Matt & Ben, with her co-writer Brenda Withers as Affleck.

