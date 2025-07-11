Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is ‘the job of a lifetime’

Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is ‘the job of a lifetime’

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Holland has been enjoying his time filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

The actor called playing the role of Telemachus in the upcoming film “the job of a lifetime” in a recent interview with GQ Sports.

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set,” Holland said. “Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Holland had nothing but kind words to say about Nolan and his wife and producer Emma Thomas.

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure,” Holland said. “To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Holland is leading the ensemble of the film alongside Matt Damon, who is playing Odysseus. The star-studded cast of The Odyssey also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

“Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine,” Holland said. “So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn’t have asked for a better job. And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity.”

