Tom Holland seemingly confirms wedding to Zendaya already happened

Tom Holland seemingly confirms wedding to Zendaya already happened
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed what has long been speculated: that he and Zendaya are already married.

In an interview with Esquire, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star was asked about the AI images that circulated purporting to be from their wedding. He said the images confused his granny, who thought she hadn’t been invited.

The reporter then asked whether he had to reach out to other family members to explain the photos, to which he paused then replied, “No, because they were all there.”

When the reporter said they didn’t realize the wedding had happened already, Holland firmly responded, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

Before this, the closest the public got to a confirmation was Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach telling Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards that the “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

Holland and Zendaya are set to star together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey this year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Reacher’ scores early season 5 renewal at Prime Video
‘Reacher’ scores early season 5 renewal at Prime Video
Alan Ritchson in season 3 of ‘Jack Reacher.’ (Jasper Savage/Prime Video)

Reacher has been renewed for season 5 at Prime Video.

The streaming service made the announcement Monday ahead of Amazon’s upfront presentation. This renewal also comes before the release of the show’s season 4 premiere.

Prime Video credits the early renewal to the show’s popularity. Season 3 earned 54.6 million viewers worldwide in its first 19 days on Prime Video, according to numbers from the streamer. Season 4 is set to continue the show’s high-stakes storytelling. It will find Alan Ritchson back in his starring role of Jack Reacher.

The streamer will release new details on the upcoming season 5 at a later time.

Season 4 is based on Lee Child’s 13th book in his bestselling book series, which is titled Gone Tomorrow. It follows what happens “when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong,” according to an official synopsis. “Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Roberston join the show’s cast in season 4.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout onscreen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” Peter Friedlander, the head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said. “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of season four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum.”

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’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ’21 Jump Street’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A third installment in the 21 Jump Street movie franchise is a go.

Producer Neal H. Moritz revealed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of the script for 24 Jump Street. “It took so long to make we had to skip one,” the script’s cover page reads.

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, 22 Jump Street, in 2014.

As the photo of the script reveals, Hill co-wrote 24 Jump Street along with Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

“A picture says a thousand words!” Moritz captioned the photo.

Variety reports Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return as stars of the new film.

The first Jump Street film, a reboot of the 1980s TV series starring Johnny Depp, saw Hill and Tatum playing cops who go undercover at a high school. The sequel had them graduating to an undercover mission at a college.

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‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix
‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix
The title treatment for ‘One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta.’ (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix’s Once Piece now has its title.

The upcoming third installment in the live-action adaptation will be called One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. Netflix has also announced that season 3 will debut in 2027.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

An official description for season 3 has also been announced. “War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland,” the description reads. “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”

Season 3 will find the Straw Hats facing a civil war and a powerful warlord in order “to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand,” the official description continues.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero starred in season 2, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which debuted on March 10.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life,” Tracz and Stokes said in a press release.

As previously reported, Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola will play fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season, while Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace.

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