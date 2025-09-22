Tom Holland suffers concussion on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland has suffered a mild concussion while on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

ABC Audio has learned that Holland will take a few days off from filming the upcoming superhero movie to recover from the injury. No one else was injured during the incident. Sony, which is producing the film along with Marvel Studios, is trying to figure out a plan to continue filming without Holland. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August. At the time, Sony released a video of Holland on day one of the set wearing a brand-new Spider-Man suit.

“It’s day one, my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland says in the video. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Returning cast members in this new film are Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Joining the franchise this time around are Liza Colon-ZayasTramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in this film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for ‘Scary Movie 6’
Anna Faris is seen in midtown on February 8, 2023, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) | Regina Hall attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are ready to scare again.

The actresses are returning for the next film in the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon Wayans made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

The post featured a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the original Scary Movie film. The caption included the eyes emoji and “SM6,” which seemingly stands for Scary Movie 6.

Hall and Faris shared a statement first reported on by Deadline about returning to the franchise.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen [Ivory Wayans], Shawn [Wayans] and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Hall and Faris said.

The Wayans brothers are returning to pen an original, all-new script with Rick Alvarez. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, which Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans also wrote and starred in.

Scary Movie 6 is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

77th Emmys: Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Hiller win outstanding supporting comedy actress, actor
Hannah Einbinder accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for ‘Hacks’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, while Jeff Hiller won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Einbinder won her first Emmy for her role as Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series Hacks. She has previously been nominated three times for her performance in the role.

Einbinder acknowledged that fact in her acceptance speech, noting she will have to adjust her mindset because she used to tell herself it was cooler not to win the award. She thanked the cast and crew of Hacks, including her fellow winner and co-star Jean Smart, who she likened to the sun.

The other nominees for supporting actress in a comedy series were Liza Colón-Zayas for The BearKathryn Hahn for The StudioJanelle James for Abbott ElementaryCatherine O’Hara for The StudioSheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary and Jessica Williams for Shrinking.

Hiller, meanwhile, won for portraying Joel in the HBO Max series Somebody Somewhere. This was his first-ever nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Ike Barinholtz for The StudioColman Domingo for The Four SeasonsHarrison Ford for ShrinkingEbon Moss-Bachrach for The BearMichael Urie for Shrinking and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live.

In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more
Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny SafdieDeadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director’s next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space …

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan’s stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman …

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home …

